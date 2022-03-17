Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sharmaji Namkeen trailer: Rishi Kapoor’s screen presence will leave you teary-eyed; watch

    The trailer of Sharmaji Namkeen was dropped on Thursday. The film will bring back Rishi Kapoor alive on the screens for one last time.

    Sharmaji Namkeen trailer
    Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen is all set to hit the theatres on March 31. Ahead of the film’s release, the markers of Sharmaji Namkeen released the trailer featuring both Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in the titular role of ‘Sharmaji’.

    It is probably for the first time that two actors are playing one character. This is because even before the film could be completed, Rashi Kapoor’s health condition deteriorated; he passed away on April 30, 2020. With his passing away, the film was almost shelved until Paresh Rawal agreed to step into Rishi Kapoor’s shows and finish the rest of the film.

    Sharmaji Namkeen is a story of a retired man who finds his passion in cooking after he joins a ladies' kitty party club. The story first revolves around how he tries to cope with his free time post his retirement until he discovers his love for cooking.

    The trailer of the light-hearted drama will leave you teary-eyed. Seeing Rishi Kapoor in his charming and cute aura on the screen brings back the lovely memories of the actor. The trailer begins with Sharmaji’s sons convincing him that life after retirement is boring. However, the lead character refuses to listen to his two sons and decides to do something on his own to keep himself busy. And eventually, he finds his deep passion for cooking. However, he faces opposition from his sons.

    The film which will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 31, will be a light-hearted comedy yet one that is filled with emotions. Paresh Rawal has dwelled well in Rishi Kapoor’s role. The trailer shows the comic side of both the actors will certainly leave the audience in splits. The film also features Juhi Chawla.

    Watch Sharmaji Namkeen’s full trailer here:

     

