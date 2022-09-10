Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: Can ‘Brahmastra’ impact ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Cobra’ and ‘Karthikeya 2’s collection?

    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    With Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ releasing in the theatres, the dry spell of Bollywood seems to have come to an end. Along with this, Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Sita Ramam’ is inching towards entering the Rs 100 crore club. Take a look at how all the films performed on Friday.

    Image: Official film poster

    After a hiatus, the Hindi film industry is finally breathing a sigh of relief with the theatrical release of Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film had a worldwide release on Friday, September 9. Ranbir and Alia’ ‘Astraverse’ has lived up to the expectations of the Hindi film industry as well as of the trade analysts. The film earned more than Rs 30 crore at the box office on its very first day. At the same time, While Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Cobra’ is trying to recover its cost. Dulquer Salmaan’s 'Sita Ramam' may soon enter the Rs 100 crore club. Check out the full box office report here.

    Image: Official film poster

    Brahmastra Part One: Shiva: Amidst the boycott trend, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has made a stellar entry at the box office. According to the initial figures coming out, the film has collected a net collection of Rs 36 crores on its opening day, taking the gross collection to a whopping Rs 43 crore. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has done a business of Rs 32.50 crores in Hindi and Rs 4 crores in Telugu.

    ALSO READ: Brahmastra Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film ends box office dry spell; rakes Rs 43 cr

    Image: Official film poster

    Sita Ramam: Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘Sita Ramam’ has minted Rs 82.82 crore at the worldwide box office. Trade analyst believes that the film will soon cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. The film has been released on Amazon Prime Video on September 9.

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Manju Warrier: 5 films of the Malayalam actor you must watch

    Image: Official film poster

    Karthikeya 2: Starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran, ‘Karthikeya 2’ has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. No one expected that the film would get so much appreciation from the audience of the Hindi belt. Seeing the success of the film, Nikhil has decided to release the film in the Malayalam language. According to the reports, the Malayalam version of the film will hit the theatres on September 23.

    Image: Official film poster

    Cobra: Chiyaan Vikram's film 'Cobra' piled up by the end of the second week. The film, which did a business of Rs 17 crores on an opening day, has been able to collect only Rs 40 crores in two weeks. If we talk about the collection on the 10th day, then the film has earned an estimated Rs 0.50 crore.

