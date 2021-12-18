Ram Charan to John Abraham, this is where the stars were seen in Mumbai

From Ram Charan to John Abraham, this is where your favourite celebrities were spotted in Mumbai. Check out their exclusive photos right here. If you like to know about your favourite celebrities, read on.

Ram Charan was spotted at Kalina airport today. He has been waiting for the release of his next movie, RRR. The makers of the same are leaving no stone unturned for the film's premiere. If we go by the same, a grand event is going to take place in Mumbai and it has been organised by the makers. If reports are to be believed then Salman Khan would also be seen in the event. The makers of RRR lately had released the trailer, and the audiences had been showing their love for the action drama movie. The patriotic story that is incredible had been trending on social media.



Malaika Arora was spiotted at Bandra today. She was seen wearing the coolest attire for her evening gathering, although she looked a bit exhausted.

Vicky Kaushal was spotted at his residence today. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a grand and a private wedding that had extended for three days in Rajasthan from December 7 to 9. The pair had kept the invitation of the wedding guests to a minimum and had barely invited some big industry bigshots. The couple wanted to throw a grand reception in Mumbai and invite those who could not attend the wedding. Also read: Punjabi 'BAHU' Katrina Kaif impressed Vicky Kaushal's family by cooking THIS sweet dish

John Abraham turned 49 today. The actor celebrated his special day on social media by posting a series of photos with his wife Priya Runchal. Earlier, today he was spotted outside his Bandra office. Also read: John Abraham posts teaser of Attack featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, after deleting all Instagram posts [Video]

Sanjay Dutt has many films in life. The list includes KGF Chapter 2, Toolsidas Junior, and Shamshera. Now the actor has also started dubbing for KGF Chapter 2.

Hrithik Roshan is known for his dressing sense. He looked lean in a black shirt as he was spotted outside Olive Bar in Bandra.

