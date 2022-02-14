  • Facebook
    Rakhi Sawant was my 'biggest mistake, a shameful past' said ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi

    First Published Feb 14, 2022, 9:02 AM IST
    In a throwback interview, we found that Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi had once called the actress his ‘biggest mistake’. 

    Last night, Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant announced her separation from her husband Ritesh on the eve of Valentine’s Day. She issued a statement on her Instagram confirming the separation. However, she did not delve into the reasons behind the split. Rakhi hinted that a lot unfolded after Bigg Boss 15 ended. 

    Rakhi added that she wasn’t ‘aware of certain things’ and tried to work out their differences, but the relationship didn’t work out. “Dear fans and well wishers, just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately," she said.
     

    “I’m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always!" Rakhi added.

    Long back, Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi was in the news for talking about his relationship with the actress. Abhishek and Rakhi were the 'IT' couple, dated for about 3 years before they called it a quit.

    Both, Rakhi and Abhishek were seen in a few reality shows where they fought and patched-ups. In an old interview, Abhishek Awasthi called Rakhi, his ‘biggest mistake’. Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Did Ritesh Singh reveal that Rakhi Sawant is not his wife?

    In 2013, Abhishek gave an interview to TOI talking about Rakhi, “I was with her for only three years and it’s been five years since we broke up. Since then, I have dated four women, but no one spoke about them. Now, I am engaged to be married to a girl from outside the industry. The way Rakhi treated me in those three years was ugly. She is a shameful past and the biggest mistake of my life. I request everyone to stop calling me as ‘Rakhi’s ex-boyfriend."

    On the other hand, Rakhi had said about Abhishek that she allegedly helped him financially, and people know him because of her. Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant feels insecure after husband Ritesh Singh gets evicted, here's what she said

     

