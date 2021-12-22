  • Facebook
    Bigg Boss 15: Did Ritesh Singh reveal that Rakhi Sawant is not his wife?

    Rakhi Sawant's husband has spoken about his marriage with Rakhi Sawant, the allegations that his ex-wife put on him. He has been evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss 15.

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Ritesh Singh reveal that Rakhi Sawant is not his wife?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 7:15 AM IST
    Rakhi Sawant's husband has finally revealed himself to the world after two-and-a-half years. His first wife Snigdha Priya alleged that he had beaten her and had also claimed that he was not an NRI. After coming out of Bigg Boss 15, Ritesh said that he is not happy that he exited from Bigg Boss 15. He also said that he wanted to be a part of the show as he wanted to understand the game, format and also said that he wanted to create a good bond with the other contestants. Ritesh also said that due to personal reasons, he did not come in front of everyone.

    Talking about his allegations of his ex-wife he had told Hindustan Times that he knew about the allegations of his previous wife and he wanted these things to get sorted out, so Rakhi and he could have a formal marriage. Plus, Rakhi had her career and he also had a lot of ongoing projects. He also said that he plans to have a formal wedding with Rakhi and invite her friends. When asked if he separated from his ex-wife Ritesh said that, "She has eloped twice from our home with someone else and I have not been in contact with her since. I filed for divorce but she is not signing the papers".

    Initially, Rakhi was in a complete state of shock post-Salman Khan made the announcement that Rakhi's husband had been evicted from the show. What bothered Rakhi was Ritesh, leaving her forever. Salman, who had seen the fearful side of Rakhi, had told her that Ritesh would not leave her.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2021, 7:15 AM IST
