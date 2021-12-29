Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor’s 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting

Let’s revisit the 10 best dialogues of Rajesh Khanna on his 80th birth anniversary that has left a mark on our hearts forever.

In 1966 when Rajesh Khanna made his debut in the Hindi film industry with ‘Aakhri Khat’, little did anyone know that the actor will rise to become the first superstar of Bollywood. The legendary actor, Rajesh Khanna, enjoyed stardom like no other actor has faced to date. Women, in those days, were crazy after this actor – from lipstick stains on his white fiat to bloody letters, Rajesh Khanna was the favourite of the females, and rightly so. It was his charismatic looks, spectacle performances and the sheer charm on the screen was made women go all gaga over him. On the 80th birth anniversary of this legendary actor, let us take you back in the days to some of the superhit blockbuster films of Rajesh Khanna and 10 of his most iconic dialogues that are recited by many even today.