Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor’s 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting
Let’s revisit the 10 best dialogues of Rajesh Khanna on his 80th birth anniversary that has left a mark on our hearts forever.
In 1966 when Rajesh Khanna made his debut in the Hindi film industry with ‘Aakhri Khat’, little did anyone know that the actor will rise to become the first superstar of Bollywood. The legendary actor, Rajesh Khanna, enjoyed stardom like no other actor has faced to date. Women, in those days, were crazy after this actor – from lipstick stains on his white fiat to bloody letters, Rajesh Khanna was the favourite of the females, and rightly so. It was his charismatic looks, spectacle performances and the sheer charm on the screen was made women go all gaga over him. On the 80th birth anniversary of this legendary actor, let us take you back in the days to some of the superhit blockbuster films of Rajesh Khanna and 10 of his most iconic dialogues that are recited by many even today.
Anand, 1971: “Babumoshai, zindigi badi honi chahiye.. lambi nahi.”
Safar, 1970: “Maine marne se pehle marna nahin chahta.”
Namak Haram, 1973: “Maine maut ko dekha to nahi par shayad woh bohot khubsurat hai. Kambakht jo bhi usse milte hain, jeena chhod dete hain.”
Kati Patang, 1971: “Na koi tarang hai, na koi umang hai.. meri zidigi bhi kya ek kati patang hai.”
Haathi Mere Saathi, 1971: “Is duniya mein do taang waala janwar sabse khatarnak janwar hai.”
Bawarchi, 1972: “Kisi badi khushi ke intezaar mein hum yeh choti choti khushiyo ke mauke kho dete hai.”
Anand, 1971: “Jab tak zinda hu tab tak mara nahi.. jab mar gaya sala main hi nahi.”
Aradhana, 1969: “Ek chota sa zakhm bohot gehra daag ban sakta hai.. aur ek choti si mulaqat jeevan bhar ka saath ban sakti hain.”
Amar Deep, 1979: “Pyaar toh na bikne ki cheez hai, na khareedne ki cheez hai.. pyar toh sirf karne ki cheez hai.”
Amar Prem, 1972: “Maine tujhse kitni baar kahan hain ki, Pushpa mujse ye aansu dekhe nahi jaate. Pushpa, I hate tears.”