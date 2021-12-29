  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor’s 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting

    First Published Dec 29, 2021, 5:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Let’s revisit the 10 best dialogues of Rajesh Khanna on his 80th birth anniversary that has left a mark on our hearts forever.

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting drb

    In 1966 when Rajesh Khanna made his debut in the Hindi film industry with ‘Aakhri Khat’, little did anyone know that the actor will rise to become the first superstar of Bollywood. The legendary actor, Rajesh Khanna, enjoyed stardom like no other actor has faced to date. Women, in those days, were crazy after this actor – from lipstick stains on his white fiat to bloody letters, Rajesh Khanna was the favourite of the females, and rightly so. It was his charismatic looks, spectacle performances and the sheer charm on the screen was made women go all gaga over him. On the 80th birth anniversary of this legendary actor, let us take you back in the days to some of the superhit blockbuster films of Rajesh Khanna and 10 of his most iconic dialogues that are recited by many even today.

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting drb

    Anand, 1971: “Babumoshai, zindigi badi honi chahiye.. lambi nahi.”

    ALSO READ: Farah Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi to team up for a biopic on Rajesh Khanna? Details inside

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting drb

    Safar, 1970: “Maine marne se pehle marna nahin chahta.”

    ALSO READ: Was late Rajesh Khanna's Mumbai house Aashirwad haunted? Read this report

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting drb

    Namak Haram, 1973: “Maine maut ko dekha to nahi par shayad woh bohot khubsurat hai. Kambakht jo bhi usse milte hain, jeena chhod dete hain.”

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting drb

    Kati Patang, 1971: “Na koi tarang hai, na koi umang hai.. meri zidigi bhi kya ek kati patang hai.”

    ALSO READ: Did Mehmood slap Akshay Kumar's father in law Rajesh Khanna? (Throwback)

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting drb

    Haathi Mere Saathi, 1971: “Is duniya mein do taang waala janwar sabse khatarnak janwar hai.”

    ALSO READ: Do you know Rajesh Khanna's live-in partner Anita Advani accused Akshay Kumar of domestic violence?

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting drb

    Bawarchi, 1972: “Kisi badi khushi ke intezaar mein hum yeh choti choti khushiyo ke mauke kho dete hai.”

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting drb

    Anand, 1971: “Jab tak zinda hu tab tak mara nahi.. jab mar gaya sala main hi nahi.”

    ALSO READ: Did Rajesh Khanna have a relationship with columnist Devyani Chaubal?

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting drb

    Aradhana, 1969: “Ek chota sa zakhm bohot gehra daag ban sakta hai.. aur ek choti si mulaqat jeevan bhar ka saath ban sakti hain.”

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting drb

    Amar Deep, 1979: “Pyaar toh na bikne ki cheez hai, na khareedne ki cheez hai.. pyar toh sirf karne ki cheez hai.”
     

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting drb

    Amar Prem, 1972: “Maine tujhse kitni baar kahan hain ki, Pushpa mujse ye aansu dekhe nahi jaate. Pushpa, I hate tears.”

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo meets with a road accident, all details inside SCJ

    Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo meets with a road accident, all details inside

    From Jai Bhim to Shershaah, here are the best movies of the year SCJ

    Round-up 2021: From Jai Bhim to Shershaah, here are the best movies of the year

    From Prithviraj to Radhe Shyam, Bollywood film releases in 2022

    From Prithviraj to Radhe Shyam, Bollywood film releases in 2022

    Salman Khan reveals not Anushka Sharma but Mrunal Thakur was first choice for Sultan; here's why SCJ

    Salman Khan reveals not Anushka Sharma but Mrunal Thakur was first choice for Sultan; here's why

    Why are Spider-Man fans upset with Kim Kardashian? SKIMS founder broke basic rule leaving Marvel fans enraged RCB

    Why are Spider-Man fans upset with Kim Kardashian? SKIMS founder broke basic rule leaving Marvel fans enraged

    Recent Stories

    Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo meets with a road accident, all details inside SCJ

    Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo meets with a road accident, all details inside

    Play traditional Indian music on flights and airports: Civil Aviation ministry to DGCA, AAI

    Play traditional Indian music on flights and airports: Civil Aviation ministry to DGCA, AAI

    From Jai Bhim to Shershaah, here are the best movies of the year SCJ

    Round-up 2021: From Jai Bhim to Shershaah, here are the best movies of the year

    From Prithviraj to Radhe Shyam, Bollywood film releases in 2022

    From Prithviraj to Radhe Shyam, Bollywood film releases in 2022

    Celeb spotted: Malaika Arora to Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor clicked in style RCB

    Celeb spotted: Malaika Arora to Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor clicked in style

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon