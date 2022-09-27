Pictures: Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in SEXY low-cut blouse paired with golden lehenga

With the release of Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut. Here, you can see her gorgeous promotional attire, where she donned a stunning golden lehenga.

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her social media to share pictures of herself in a stunning golden lehenga. Rashmika looked alluring as she posed for a couple of pictures in the lehenga.



We cannot dispute that Rashmika Mandanna is one of the world's most beloved celebrities. Her vast army of supporters refer to her as the "national crush."

The attractive woman is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She is hogging the spotlight as the movie's advertising persona.



Sharing the pictures, the actress referred to herself as the 'Golden Girl' in the caption she wrote. It read as, "Today I am a golden girl 😁

How cool.

Do you like this look? 😃❤️"



The diva nailed her outfit with long gold earrings and was shining like a star in that outfit. She styled her hair in a ponytail hairstyle and made a sign of heart, looking lovely.

