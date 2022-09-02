Pawan Kalyan net worth: Salary, income, assets, cars and more

On the 50th birthday of Pawan Kalyan, the Telegu superstar, let us take a look at the net worth that the actor has towered in the two successful decades of his career. Along with this, check out the properties and luxurious cars that he owns.

One needs no introduction for Pawan Kalyan. The Telugu actor has a huge fan base in down south which is similar to actors such as Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mammootty, among others. The Telugu Powerstar has been in the industry for over two decades now and has a fan following which is nothing less than sheer madness. As the actor celebrates his 50th birthday today, September 2, here is a look at the net worth that he holds in the year 2022. Along with this, the article will also help you have a look at the assets, properties, car collection, and more, that the actor has built over the years. Pawan Kalyan started his film career in the year 1996 after he marked his Telugu film ‘Akkada Ammai Ikkada Abbai’.

Pawan Kalyan’s net worth, salary, monthly and yearly income: According to reports, Pawan Kalyan has a reported net worth of $15 million. In terms of Indian currency, his net worth would be anything above Rs 113 crore. His salary is reported to be Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore. His monthly income is said to be more than Rs 1 crore. There are speculations that his net worth may increase in the next three years by over 40 per cent.

Speaking of his fee, the actor charges Rs 11 to Rs 12 crore per movie, reportedly. Along with this, he also takes away a share in the profit. As for brand endorsements, he charges somewhere around Rs 4 crore.

Pawan Kalyan’s assets: The actor lives in a luxurious house with his family in Vijayawada. His property has been estimated to be around Rs 16 crore. Apart from this also, he has several other property worth crores, across the country.

Pawan Kalyan Cars Collection: His fleet of cars includes Audi Q 7, Mercedes Benz R-Class, and Mercedes Benz G55 AMG, among many others.