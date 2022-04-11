Pictures and videos: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh's performance at high-profile wedding in Delhi

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani set the stage on fire with their dance moves at the Delhi wedding; take a look



Ranveer Singh's enthusiasm is unrivalled; he was recently spotted bringing his contagious energy at a wedding in Delhi. According to media reports, many videos of Ranveer Singh have gone viral, dancing to his popular songs Aankh Marey and other item songs that pumped everyone up. Some videos of the actor dancing with the guests and the bride herself went viral. (Watch Video)



Ranveer looked dapper in a black suit. He pulled his hair back into a tiny ponytail and donned shades. He opted for black loafers and his signature sunglasses. (Watch Video)



Ranveer got the families to dance to his favourite dance, number Gallan Goodiyaan, and the video is sure to make you want to jump up and dance as well.

Disha Patani was also seen performing to a popular song 'Do You Love Me' from Bhaagi 3, with backup dancers at the same wedding. The lighting and setting helped the performance stand out, making it a night to remember for the audience. The video has gone viral on social media.

Disha Patan looked sultry in a glittery pink bralette and sparkling pale pink trousers, which took a look to a whole new level of glam. She was accessorised with a flashy silver butterfly pendant and earrings that matched her outfit's colour palette. She finished by wrapping a pink fabric identical to her pants over her right arm. She also wore rings and bracelets. Also Read: Want to look sexy like Disha Patani? Here's her diet plan and workout regime (Pictures)