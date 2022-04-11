Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures and videos: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh's performance at high-profile wedding in Delhi

    First Published Apr 11, 2022, 9:21 AM IST

    Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani set the stage on fire with their dance moves at the Delhi wedding; take a look
     

    Ranveer Singh's enthusiasm is unrivalled; he was recently spotted bringing his contagious energy at a wedding in Delhi. According to media reports, many videos of Ranveer Singh have gone viral, dancing to his popular songs Aankh Marey and other item songs that pumped everyone up. Some videos of the actor dancing with the guests and the bride herself went viral. (Watch Video)
     

    Ranveer looked dapper in a black suit. He pulled his hair back into a tiny ponytail and donned shades. He opted for black loafers and his signature sunglasses. (Watch Video)
     

    Ranveer got the families to dance to his favourite dance, number Gallan Goodiyaan, and the video is sure to make you want to jump up and dance as well.

    Disha Patani was also seen performing to a popular song 'Do You Love Me' from Bhaagi 3, with backup dancers at the same wedding. The lighting and setting helped the performance stand out, making it a night to remember for the audience. The video has gone viral on social media.

     

    Disha Patan looked sultry in a glittery pink bralette and sparkling pale pink trousers, which took a look to a whole new level of glam. She was accessorised with a flashy silver butterfly pendant and earrings that matched her outfit's colour palette. She finished by wrapping a pink fabric identical to her pants over her right arm. She also wore rings and bracelets. Also Read: Want to look sexy like Disha Patani? Here's her diet plan and workout regime (Pictures)

    Disha styled her hair in beachy curls and shared some pictures on her social media page. She chose Euphoria inspired makeup with glittery, pink eye makeup and a neutral shade of pink lipstick. As she danced and twisted to the beat at the wedding, the actor appeared to be an angel from heaven. Also Read: Disha Patani’s crimson bralette pics will spice up your summery weekend

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KGF Chapter 2 Here is how much Yash aka Rocky will make from the movie reportedly drb

    KGF Chapter 2: Here’s how much Yash aka ‘Rocky’ will make from the movie, reportedly

    Is Vijay, Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' copy of Netflix's show 'Money Heist' and 'Gurkha'? Read this RBA

    Is Vijay, Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' copy of Netflix's show 'Money Heist' and 'Gurkha'? Read this

    Filming for Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal begins drb

    Filming for Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' begins

    Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt marriage Ayan Mukerji announces Brahmastra release date drb

    Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Ayan Mukerji announces Brahmastra’s release date

    Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's wedding photo rights held by Vogue drb

    Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's wedding photo rights held by Vogue

    Recent Stories

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not join Twitter board Parag Agrawal confirms

    BREAKING: Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not join Twitter board

    When Kamal Haasan, Jaideep Ahlawat almost got arrested in USA; know what happened next RBA

    When Kamal Haasan, Jaideep Ahlawat almost got arrested in USA; know what happened next

    KGF Chapter 2 Here is how much Yash aka Rocky will make from the movie reportedly drb

    KGF Chapter 2: Here’s how much Yash aka ‘Rocky’ will make from the movie, reportedly

    Is Vijay, Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' copy of Netflix's show 'Money Heist' and 'Gurkha'? Read this RBA

    Is Vijay, Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' copy of Netflix's show 'Money Heist' and 'Gurkha'? Read this

    Kim Kardashian copied Baywatch star Carman Electra sexy raunchy cut out gown See pics drb

    Kim Kardashian copied ‘Baywatch’ star Carman Electra’s sexy, raunchy cut out gown? See pics

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon