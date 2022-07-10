Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh Wedding Pictures Out: The couple tied the knot in Agra

Photographs show Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh exchanging wedding vows while posing for the camera. The couple had been together for the past 12 years.

Sangram Singh, a wrestler, and Payal Rohatgi, dating for years, were married. On July 9, the couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Agra, which their family members only attended. Sangram sent their first official photos to Instagram shortly after being hitched.



Payal and Sangram could exchange wedding vows while posing for the camera in the photographs. In a few pictures, the pair could be seen placing a garland around each other's necks per custom.

The wedded pair could be seen holding hands in other photos. Sangram may be seen in another image placing a mangalsutra around Payal's neck and applying sindoor on her forehead.

In her wedding clothes, Payal was most attractive. She accessorised her outfit with bulky traditional jewellery and donned a crimson lehenga with intricate embroidery. Sangram, on the other hand, looked lovely as ever while wearing a cream sherwani.



Additionally, Payal's brother posted several photos from the wedding reception. He was seen in the pictures going with his sister to the wedding before giving Payal's hand to Sangram.



On July 14, Payal and Sangram will also have a reception party in Delhi and invite all of their friends. "Everyone who knows us and wishes us well is invited to the event in Delhi.

We intend to have a celebration in Mumbai as well, inviting political figures and his Delhi buddies. The dates and the location are being determined. All of Sangram's pals, and he knows a lot of people, will be invited to the party in Delhi, the Lock Upp runner-up told news website.



For twelve years, Sangram and Payal have been partners. In 2011, the two fell in love while filming for the reality series Survivor India. Also Read: Video: Sangram Singh leaves Payal Rohatgi blushing ahead of the wedding