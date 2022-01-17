  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pandit Birju Maharaj death: some lesser-known facts about the Kathak maestro

    First Published Jan 17, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away on January 17, at the age of 83. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about 'Pandit Ji'.

    Pandit Birju Maharaj death: some lesser-known facts about the Kathak maestro drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Legendary Kathak dancer, Pandit Birju Maharaj breathed his last on late Sunday night after he suffered a heart attack. Born as Brijmohan Mishra, the 83-year-old Kathak dancer was popularly known as ‘Pandit Birju Maharaj’. He was born in the Lucknow Kalka-Bindadin Gharana of Kathak dance, on February 4, 1938.

    ALSO READ: Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83

    Pandit Birju Maharaj death: some lesser-known facts about the Kathak maestro drb

    Image: Getty Images

    With the passing away of the legendary dancer, an era has come to an end. While the country mourns his demise, here are some lesser-known facts about Pandit Birju Maharaj.

    Pandit Birju Maharaj death: some lesser-known facts about the Kathak maestro drb

    Image: Getty Images

    The first time Pandit Birju Maharaj gave his recital, he was barely seven years old. Pandit ji, as he was fondly called by pupils, was trained in Kathak by his father, Acchan Maharaj. Coming from a family of trained Kathak dancers, Birju Maharaj was also trained by his two uncles Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj. Birju Maharaj reportedly started teaching Kathak when he turned 13-years-old. He used to conduct the classes at New Delhi’s Sangeet Bharti.

    Pandit Birju Maharaj death: some lesser-known facts about the Kathak maestro drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Pandit Birju Maharaj took Kathak to new heights. Continuing the legacy of his family that produced aced Kathak dancers, Birju Maharaj formed new heights for Kathak as he would choreograph Kathak dance into dramas.

    Pandit Birju Maharaj death: some lesser-known facts about the Kathak maestro drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Throughout his career, Pandit Birju Maharaj travelled across the globe, giving thousands of performances and hosting hundreds of Kathak workshops for students.

    ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar health update: Maharashtra health minister says her health is improving

    Pandit Birju Maharaj death: some lesser-known facts about the Kathak maestro drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Pandit Birju Maharaj was heading the famous Kathak Kendra in New Delhi. He continued to be the head of the academy till the time he retired from his post in the year 1998. After his retirement from Kathak Kendra, Birju Maharaj opened up his own Kathak academy, named ‘Kalashram’, which too was based in New Delhi.

    Pandit Birju Maharaj death: some lesser-known facts about the Kathak maestro drb

    Image: Getty Images

    The Kathak maestro, Pandit Birju Maharaj was an avid lover of Hindustani Classical music as well. Very few are aware that apart from Kathak, he had inclined towards music also. He was an equally exception singer and composer. In fact, he sang and composed music for ‘Shatranj ke Khilari’.

    Pandit Birju Maharaj death: some lesser-known facts about the Kathak maestro drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Pandit Birju Maharaj has also choreographed many Bollywood songs. In fact, actor Madhuri Dixit was one of his students whom he had trained for the 2002 film ‘Devdas’ in the song ‘Kaahe Ched Mohe’. The most recent song that he choreographed in Bollywood featured Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani’s song ‘Mohe Rang Do Laal’.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    hollywood Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have begun preparing for their wedding? drb

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have begun preparing for their wedding?

    Javed Akhtar Birthday: When the writer brought an entire shop for wife Shabana Azmi drb

    Javed Akhtar Birthday: When the writer brought an entire flower shop for wife Shabana Azmi

    Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83 gcw

    Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Maharashtra health minister says her health is improving drb

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Maharashtra health minister says her health is improving

    Varun Dhawan, Kaira Advani paired up for Nitesh Tiwari's next; filming to begin soon drb

    Varun Dhawan, Kaira Advani paired up for Nitesh Tiwari's next; filming to begin soon

    Recent Stories

    India records 258089 new COVID cases recovery rate decreases to 94 dot 27 per cent gcw

    India records 2,58,089 new COVID cases, recovery rate decreases to 94.27 per cent

    hollywood Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have begun preparing for their wedding? drb

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have begun preparing for their wedding?

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Harak Singh Rawat sacked from state cabinet expelled from BJP for 6 years gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Harak Singh Rawat sacked from state cabinet, expelled from BJP for 6 years

    Javed Akhtar Birthday: When the writer brought an entire shop for wife Shabana Azmi drb

    Javed Akhtar Birthday: When the writer brought an entire flower shop for wife Shabana Azmi

    Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83 gcw

    Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon
    Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon