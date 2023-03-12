Jacqueline Fernandez at pre-Oscars dinner party: Actress looks stunning in blue pantsuit

Just a few hours ago, for the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, Jacqueline Fernandez attended a dinner party with her Tell It Like a Woman team. She attended the pre-Oscars dinner in a blue pantsuit.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The pre-Oscars celebration is in full gear, with the 95th Academy Awards just around the corner! While at the Tell It Like a Woman dinner party, Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez posted lovely, heartwarming insider photos.

Jacqueline attended a pre-Oscars dinner with her Tell It Like A Woman team. She posted pictures on Twitter and wrote, “Pre Oscar- dinner with team Tell it like a Woman and some more beautiful people!”

Jacqueline was joined in the images by Japanese model Anne Watanabe, actor Mira Sorvino, Indian fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, filmmaker Andrea Iervolino, and others. Jacqueline chose a navy blue pantsuit with a matching bralette for the evening. She wore it with high heels and her hair straight.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Applause, a song by Tell It Like a Woman, was nominated for an Oscar Award for Best Original Song. The song has been nominated in the same category as RRR's Naatu Naatu, Top Gun: Maverick's Hold My Hand, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Raise Me Up, and Everything Everywhere All at Once's This Is a Life.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Leena Yadav, Maria Sole Tognazzi, Lucia Puenzo, Silvia Carobbio, Taraji P Henson, Mipo Oh, and Catherine Hardwicke helm the anthology Say It Like a Woman. It's an Italian-American collaboration. That was Jacqueline's formal Hollywood debut.

About 'Tell It Like a Woman'

Tell It Like a Woman is a 2022 American-Italian anthology film with seven short tales about female personalities worldwide. Cara Delevingne, Marcia Gay Harden, Margherita Purchase, Eva Longoria, Danielle Pinnock, Leonor Varela, Nate' Jones, Jennifer Hudson, Pauletta Washington, Jacqueline Fernandez, and many more notable actors feature in the film, which premiered at the Taormina Film Fest.