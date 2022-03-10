Is Kartik Aaryan getting married? Fan offers actor Rs 20 Crore to marry her

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's female fan offers him Rs 20 crore to marry her. Know what actor's reply, which wins hearts

Kartik Aaryan is currently the heartthrob of India. He has recently given a hit film Dhamaka, which critics praised for his impeccable performance. His fans loved Kartik's intense look in the movie. Kartik enjoys a massive fan following, especially among female fans. If Kartik decides to have a Swayamvar, there’s no doubt that female fans from across the world will line up to marry him.



But it seems like some desperate female fans can go to any extent to marry Kartik Aaryan. Recently, Kartik took to his official Instagram account and shared a video with one of his young fans mimicking his dialogue from Dhamaka.



But what caught his fans and followers’ lookout was a comment in which a fan asked the actor to marry her in return for Rs 20 crore. “Achha mujhse shaadi karlo 20 crore dungi (Marry me, I’ll give you 20 crores)," the remark read. Kartik Aaryan also replied, ‘kab (when)?’ along with a laughing emoji.



Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Dhamaka, which also starred Mrunal Thakur. He recently announced a schedule wrap Shehzada. He took to Instagram and dropped a selfie with Kriti Sanon to tell the same.



Shehzada is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It is being directed by Rohit Dhawan and stars Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. It will hit the theatres on November 4. Also Read: Check out Kartik Aaryan's cute temple at home, celebrates Maha Shivratri