    Know how much Prabhas charged for playing Lord Ram in ‘Adipurush’? His fees will blow your mind

    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

    Om Raut’s magnum opus ‘Adipurush’ has been all over the news, thanks to the teaser-trailer that was dropped on Sunday. Amidst warnings of legal action by a Madhya Pradesh minister, boycott calls and trolling over VFX, take a look at the fees that the star cast has charged for the film; we bet it will blow your mind!

    Image: Official film poster

    Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon's film 'Adipurush' has found itself in the midst of controversies, four months before its release. The makers of the magnun opus dropped the first teaser of the film on Sunday, soon after which the film become a topic of discussion on social media. From many users trolling the makers for the film’s VFX to some calling them out for wrong character portrayals, especially that of ‘Ravana’ (played by Saif Ali Khan), saying that he looks more like Alauddin Khilji, the film is already facing a backlash on social media. Amidst all of this, reports regarding the whopping amount that Prabhas has charged for the film, has come to the fore.

    Image: Still from the teaser

    According to reports, Prabhas, who will be seen playing the character of Lord Ram in the mythological film, has increased his fees after the success of ‘Baahubali’ franchise. If reports are to be believed, the actor has charged a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore for ‘Adipurush’.

    Image: Still from the teaser

    After Prabhas, the second highest paid actor in ‘Adipurush’ is Saif Ali Khan who was reportedly signed for Rs 12 crore. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, has been paid Rs 3 crore while Sunny Singh received Rs 1.5 crore and Sonal Chauhan got Rs 50 lakh, reportedly. Saif will be seen as Ravana, Kriti as Sita, Sunny as Laxman and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman.

    Image: Narottam Mishra, Prabhas/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra issued a warning to the makers of ‘Adipurush’ saying that any scene that shows wrong depiction of the mythological characters should be omitted, else a legal action will be taken. He raised objections over Lord Hanuman’s character being shown wearing leather.

    Helmed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’ has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. The film will hit the theatres on January 12, 2023. It will be released in roughly 20,000 screens across the country in multiple languages. The film has already created a record of being the most-watched teaser within 24 hours of its release on YouTube.

