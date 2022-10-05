Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dussehra 2022: 6 movies that incorporated Ramleela

    Bollywood has made movies inspired by the culture and mythological epics. Some films have specifically made movies by incorporating Ramayana in their movies. On the occasion of Vijayadashami 2022, we bring you 6 such movies that have incorporated Ramlila in their storylines.  

    Image: Official film poster

    The entertaining Ramlila, performed during Dussehra, marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. Dussehra 2022 is when a huge-sized statue of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakarana is burned to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. This festive fervour during Dussehra can't be missed and felt, especially if you attend a vibrant and theatrical Ramlila, which means 'Rama's play'. Festivals and celebrations around them are a vital part of Bollywood films. It is not fair if we don't talk about them during the festive season, so some movies powerfully connect with Ramlila.

    Image: Official film poster

    Raavan (2010): This thriller resembles Ramayan, where a person kidnaps his rival's wife. We can also sense that the character of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan develops a soft corner for her kidnapper, which was not the case in the actual mythological epic. The story showcases the life of Ragini and how Beera abducts her.

    Image: Official film poster

    Nautanki Saala (2013): Directed by Rohan Sippy, the movie starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Kunaal Roy Kapur. In it, Khurrana played the role of R.P., aka Ram Parmar, a thriving theatre artist. He soon befriends a suicidal guy named Mandar, played by Kunal Roy Kapur. Throughout the film's runtime, one can see the theatrical resemblance of Ramayan's plot in the storyline.

    Image: Official film poster

    Delhi-6(2009): Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 'Delhi 6's story revolves around the locality of Delhi's Chandni Chowk area. The recurring theme in the movie was the reference to Ramlila and Dussehra. In several scenes, the characters are often seen watching a theatrical depiction of Ramlila.

    Image: Official film poster

    Ra. One (2011): The Anubhav Sinha directorial 'Ra. One was a modern take of Ramayana with a sci-fi twist. In the film, antagonist Arjun Rampal, aka Ra.One can be associated with the character of Raavana and make an entry into real life from a video game. In a scene, he was shown walking against the backdrop of a burning Raavan.

    Image: Official film poster

    Swades(2004):  This movie is one of the underrated gems of Bollywood, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film 'Swades' features a particular song ', Pal Pal Hai Bhaari', set during the Ramlila sequence. The song is about Sita's yearning for Lord Rama while she is in the captivity of Raavana. 

    Image: Official film poster

    Adipurush(2022): Om Raut directs the film Based on the Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role of Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan plays the demon king Kriti Sanon plays Raavan and Sita. The teaser was unveiled at an event in Ayodhya over the weekend. 

     

    Adipurush's Lord Ram AKA Prabhas to do Ravana Dahan in Delhi

    Karan Singh Grover can't stop sharing adorable pictures of his pregnant wife, Bipasha Basu

    Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in trouble; MP Minister warns Om Raut over teaser

    Maja Ma review: Karan Johar left spellbound with Madhuri Dixit's performance

    Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 Fight over house duties between Tina Datta-Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig -Priyanka Chahar C

    World Teachers' Day 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes to share with your teachers

    Dussehra 2022: 6 places in India that worship Ravana

    Daily Horoscope for October 5, 2022: Good day for Capricorn, Pisces; be calm Taurus, Leo

    Numerology Prediction for October 5, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Rossouw's century enough to hand Proteas 49-run win; netizens commend

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

