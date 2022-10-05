Dussehra 2022: 6 movies that incorporated Ramleela

Bollywood has made movies inspired by the culture and mythological epics. Some films have specifically made movies by incorporating Ramayana in their movies. On the occasion of Vijayadashami 2022, we bring you 6 such movies that have incorporated Ramlila in their storylines.

The entertaining Ramlila, performed during Dussehra, marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. Dussehra 2022 is when a huge-sized statue of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakarana is burned to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. This festive fervour during Dussehra can't be missed and felt, especially if you attend a vibrant and theatrical Ramlila, which means 'Rama's play'. Festivals and celebrations around them are a vital part of Bollywood films. It is not fair if we don't talk about them during the festive season, so some movies powerfully connect with Ramlila.

Raavan (2010): This thriller resembles Ramayan, where a person kidnaps his rival's wife. We can also sense that the character of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan develops a soft corner for her kidnapper, which was not the case in the actual mythological epic. The story showcases the life of Ragini and how Beera abducts her.

Nautanki Saala (2013): Directed by Rohan Sippy, the movie starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Kunaal Roy Kapur. In it, Khurrana played the role of R.P., aka Ram Parmar, a thriving theatre artist. He soon befriends a suicidal guy named Mandar, played by Kunal Roy Kapur. Throughout the film's runtime, one can see the theatrical resemblance of Ramayan's plot in the storyline.

Delhi-6(2009): Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 'Delhi 6's story revolves around the locality of Delhi's Chandni Chowk area. The recurring theme in the movie was the reference to Ramlila and Dussehra. In several scenes, the characters are often seen watching a theatrical depiction of Ramlila.

Ra. One (2011): The Anubhav Sinha directorial 'Ra. One was a modern take of Ramayana with a sci-fi twist. In the film, antagonist Arjun Rampal, aka Ra.One can be associated with the character of Raavana and make an entry into real life from a video game. In a scene, he was shown walking against the backdrop of a burning Raavan.

Swades(2004): This movie is one of the underrated gems of Bollywood, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film 'Swades' features a particular song ', Pal Pal Hai Bhaari', set during the Ramlila sequence. The song is about Sita's yearning for Lord Rama while she is in the captivity of Raavana.

