Kim Kardashian sums up her 2021 in 10 pics; from BIKINI to BACKLESS top, here is what she wore

The SKIMs founder, Kim Kardashian shared a series of never-seen-before photographs of her through the year to mark the end of 2021. Check out!

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The year 2021 is about to end in just a few days. And to end the year on a sexier note, Kim Kardashian shared 10 unseen pictures of her from this year that she had not posted before, to mark the end of this year. With a simple caption of ‘2021’ Kim shared these photos on her Instagram handle for her fans.

In the first photograph, the 41-year-old shared a picture from the backstage of SKIMs fashion show. In this, Kim Kardashian was seen wearing a nude-coloured three-piece outfit in silky fabric. The outfit featured a bikini top with a jacket and boxer shorts. She completed her look with feather stilettoes adding a chicer factor to her look.

Kim Kardashian also shared a picture in a light-pink furry warm attire as she took a comfortable cosy nap at the couch, next to a table that had binders, notebooks and flashcards.

One of the hottest pictures from her collection of ‘20212’ is the one where she is showing sleek stilettoes with thigh-high lace ties. In this, Kim Kardashian is seen wearing a grey off-shoulder crop top paired with a same-coloured skirt with a slit that was thigh-high. She accessorised her outfit with silver junk jewellery as she posed in front of the mirror.

The mother of four, Kim Kardashian posted another picture showing her bare face with braided pigtails as she flashed the peace sign.

Kim Kardashian had recently taken to Instagram to share with her fandom that she had finally cleared her exam after giving four tries. Kim had shared a mirror selfie to announce her exam results with her Instagram family. ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian going on group dates with Pete Davidson to avoid hurting ex-husband Kanye West’s feelings?

The examination that Kim Kardashian gave was basically a bar exam. Speaking of her law school journey, she said that she had failed her exams at least thrice in the last two years, but never planned on giving up.

Kim Kardashian also said that when she gave her third attempt, she was undergoing treatment for Covid-19, adding that this did not count as an excuse to not pass the attempt. ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce update: Reality TV star wants to speed up divorce trial (Read Details)

Remembering her father, Kim Kardashian said that he had been her biggest cheerleader, despite the fact that he was known as a notorious who would make fun of people who did not pass their exams one ago.

Kim Kardashian further added that had he (her father) been there, he would have been extremely proud of her today, and would have also been his best study partner.

