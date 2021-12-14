  • Facebook
    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce update: Reality TV star wants to speed up divorce trial (Read Details)

    First Published Dec 14, 2021, 10:45 PM IST
    Latest reports suggest that Kim Kardashian requests the court to 'grant an early trial' for divorce with Kanye West; court documents obtained by media

    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is set to become a lawyer soon. Yesterday, Kim revealed this news on social media that she had passed the baby bar exam on her fourth try. Kim said that she is proud of herself for the accomplishment. "For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!" Kim said.

     

    According to the latest news, Kim Kardashian has allegedly requested the court to terminate her union with rapper Kanye West as soon as possible. According to ET, some court documents are out where it is mentioned that the mother of four wants to “bifurcate the case of marital status from the remaining issues to be heard in this matter and to end the parties’ marital status.”
     

    It is reported that the official date for the ex-couple's divorce has been planned for March 22. Therefore, Kim has requested the court to grant an early and separate trial on the issue of the dissolution of status of her marriage. Also Read: People's Choice Awards 2021: Kim Kardashian to Dwayne Johnson win big awards; see the complete list of winners

    The reports also say that Kim has no desires to be married to the rapper and there is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer possible. Reportedly, Kim has no wish to reconcile despite Kanye.

    Kim's statement in the divorce papers also added that she has been attempting to settle our dissolution with her estranged husband Kanye West since February 2021, when Kim officially filed for divorce. 
     

