Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kiccha Sudeep birthday: ‘Vikrant Rona’ actor’s shocking net worth will blow your mind

    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 9:50 AM IST

    Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep is celebrating his birthday today, September 2. From his fee per film to what he charges for presenting Bigg Boss Kannada, check out the towering net worth of the birthday boy!

    Image: Kiccha Sudeep/Instagram

    From winning hearts in the Kannada film industry to becoming a pan-India sensation, actor Kiccha Sudeep has been gaining popularity across the length and breadth of the country. His first pan-India release, ‘Vikrant Rona’, which hit the theatres in July this year, has been quite a success. As the actor celebrates his birthday, let us take a look at the tower net worth he has been building over the years through his films, brand endorsements, shows, et al.

    Image: Kiccha Sudeep/Instagram

    Kiccha Sudeep entered the film industry in the year 1997. Over these two decades in showbiz, his popularity grew with time and today, he is one of the superstars in the Kannada film industry who has also worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films as well.

    ALSO READ: Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: Super 30, Hichki, Shabaash Mithu-7 redefined the student-teacher bond on big-screen

    Image: Kiccha Sudeep/Instagram

    Speaking of the films he has done in the Hindi film industry, Kiccha Sudeep was seen in movies such as ‘Phoonk’, ‘Phoonk 2’, ‘Rann’ and ‘Rakta Charitra’. In Bollywood, he shares a close bond with ‘Dabangg’ actor Salman Khan.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Was Karan Johar caught having sex on a plane?

    Image: Kiccha Sudeep/Instagram

    Kiccha Sudeep has had a successful career in the film industry. As per a report by FilmyFocus, he has a net worth of Rs 125 crore, which is roughly around $ 16 million. He is one of the most successful actors in the country.

    Image: Kiccha Sudeep/Instagram

    Furthermore, Kiccha Sudeep roughly charges around Rs 5 crore for each film. He is not only an actor but also a filmmaker. Apart from this, he is also the host for Bigg Boss Kannada. Per the reports, the ‘Makkhi’ actor took away Rs 8 crore per episode for the last season of the reality TV show. If these figures are to be believed, then he took home Rs 96 crore for the whole season.

    Image: Kiccha Sudeep/Instagram

    But movies are not the only sector from where Kiccha Sudeep has been minting money. A huge chunk of money also comes from the numerous brand endorsements that he does.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Teachers Day 2022 Super 30 Hichki Shabaash Mithu

    Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: Super 30, Hichki, Shabaash Mithu-7 redefined the student-teacher bond on big-screen

    Sidharth Shukla death anniversary Late actor and Shehnaaz Gill last dance will make you smile (Video) RBA

    Sidharth Shukla’s death anniversary: Late actor and Shehnaaz Gill's last dance will make you smile (Video)

    Mega Blockbuster movie or ad campaign Rohit Sharma Sourav Ganguly Karthi Rashmika Mandanna Trisha Kapil Sharma snt

    Mega Blockbuster, movie or ad campaign? Rohit Sharma, Ganguly, Karthi, Rashmika, Trisha leave fans confused

    Who was Nirvair Singh? Punjabi singer killed in Melbourne car crash RBA

    Who was Nirvair Singh? Punjabi singer killed in Melbourne car crash

    Newly mom Sonam Kapoor shows off her post-partum belly on her Instagram story; here's what she said (VIDEO) RBA

    Newly mom Sonam Kapoor shows off her post-partum belly on her Instagram story; here's what she said (VIDEO)

    Recent Stories

    It is India's century, not India's decade: McKinsey CEO Bob Sternfels AJR

    It is India's century, not India's decade: McKinsey CEO Bob Sternfels

    MSBSHSE to release Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 today; know websites, steps to access scorecard - adt

    MSBSHSE to release Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 today; know websites, steps to access scorec

    Sexual abuse case: Murugha Math seer arrested by Karnataka police - adt

    Sexual abuse case: Murugha Math seer arrested by Karnataka police

    Happy Teachers Day 2022 Super 30 Hichki Shabaash Mithu

    Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: Super 30, Hichki, Shabaash Mithu-7 redefined the student-teacher bond on big-screen

    Sidharth Shukla death anniversary Late actor and Shehnaaz Gill last dance will make you smile (Video) RBA

    Sidharth Shukla’s death anniversary: Late actor and Shehnaaz Gill's last dance will make you smile (Video)

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon