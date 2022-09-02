Kiccha Sudeep birthday: ‘Vikrant Rona’ actor’s shocking net worth will blow your mind

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep is celebrating his birthday today, September 2. From his fee per film to what he charges for presenting Bigg Boss Kannada, check out the towering net worth of the birthday boy!

From winning hearts in the Kannada film industry to becoming a pan-India sensation, actor Kiccha Sudeep has been gaining popularity across the length and breadth of the country. His first pan-India release, ‘Vikrant Rona’, which hit the theatres in July this year, has been quite a success. As the actor celebrates his birthday, let us take a look at the tower net worth he has been building over the years through his films, brand endorsements, shows, et al.

Kiccha Sudeep entered the film industry in the year 1997. Over these two decades in showbiz, his popularity grew with time and today, he is one of the superstars in the Kannada film industry who has also worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films as well.

Speaking of the films he has done in the Hindi film industry, Kiccha Sudeep was seen in movies such as 'Phoonk', 'Phoonk 2', 'Rann' and 'Rakta Charitra'. In Bollywood, he shares a close bond with 'Dabangg' actor Salman Khan.

Kiccha Sudeep has had a successful career in the film industry. As per a report by FilmyFocus, he has a net worth of Rs 125 crore, which is roughly around $ 16 million. He is one of the most successful actors in the country.

Furthermore, Kiccha Sudeep roughly charges around Rs 5 crore for each film. He is not only an actor but also a filmmaker. Apart from this, he is also the host for Bigg Boss Kannada. Per the reports, the ‘Makkhi’ actor took away Rs 8 crore per episode for the last season of the reality TV show. If these figures are to be believed, then he took home Rs 96 crore for the whole season.

