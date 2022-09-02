Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: Super 30, Hichki, Shabaash Mithu-7 redefined the student-teacher bond on big-screen

Like it is depicted in movies, the role of the teacher has changed with time. The mentors and teachers in our lives significantly impact how we live. We've put up a selection of Netflix films and TV shows in honour of the wonderful teachers and mentors who have inspired us on this Teachers' Day.

Shabaash Mithu

In this Netflix documentary, cricket star Mithali Raj faces prejudice both at home and on the field throughout the course of her playing career. In the biopic, Vijay Raaz plays Sampath, a rigorous instructor who gives Mithali her strength and inspiration. It illustrates how Sampath's observation of her when she was doing Bharatnatyam changed her life and led to her being the Indian women's cricket team's youngest captain.

Toolsidas Jr

Toolsidas is a table tennis player from Kolkata who loses a match in this heartwarming Netflix film. The narrative picks up steam as Toolsidas Jr. decides to take on the challenge of learning this game in an effort to uphold his father's honour and put the family name on the winning board. Mohammad Salaam gives Toolsidas Jr. the support he needs to overcome the many challenges in his way and represent India internationally.

Taare Zameen Par

The complex issue of learning difficulties was treated in this Aamir Khan and Amol Gupte contemporary classic in a straightforward, affecting, and educational way without being preachy. The movie does, however, subtly criticise an insensitive educational system and parents who want all of their kids to be academically successful without taking the time to recognise their individual talents that make them stand out. The movie was also a poetic examination of a child's imagination and creativity that are not adequately fostered by standard schooling techniques or even within families preoccupied with academic success. Darsheel Safari had a heartbreaking performance as a dyslexic schoolboy. The movie demonstrated how children may develop through art and compassion.



Super 30

Super 30 demonstrated the great potential of underprivileged children who do not have the perks that their more affluent counterparts take for granted, in contrast to many contemporary documentaries about students and instructors that concentrate on elite educational institutions. It also exposed the flaws in the educational system that prevent some members of society from enrolling in specialised, preparatory courses or receiving a degree from a prestigious school. The movie is based on the true tale of mathematics educator and instructor Anand Kumar, who took it upon himself to educate underprivileged pupils and transform them into motivated IIT candidates and academic achievers.



Hichki:

Naina Mathur, a teacher who has Tourette Syndrome but pursues her dream of mentoring young people, was portrayed by Rani Mukerji. Her tenacious effort to become a teacher is depicted in "Hichki" over all hurdles. Siddharth Malhotra's film "Hichki," which is about imperfect individuals discovering ideal relationships and a teacher who never gives up, is a wonderful story.

Iqbal:

In Nagesh Kukunoor's "Iqbal," performed by Shreyas Talpade, a deaf and mute villager named Iqbal overcomes obstacles to realise his ambition of playing for the Indian national cricket team. He receives much assistance from instructor Mohit, who seasoned actor Naseeruddin Shah portrays. A must-see for everyone!

Stanley Ka Dabba:

A distinctive and entertaining example of storytelling is "Stanley Ka Dabba." The movie which Amole Gupte directed, wrote, and produced, starred his son Partho Gupte as Stanley. It takes place in a nearby school where Stanley is singled out by his teacher, who is renowned for eating out of kids' tiffin boxes, for not bringing his lunchbox to class.