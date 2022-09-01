Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Koffee With Karan 7: Was Karan Johar caught having sex on a plane?

    Filmmaker Karan Johar is famous for asking some juicy questions to his guests who appear on ‘Koffee With Karan’. However, in the latest episode of the chat show, he was seen revealing a secret of his own.

    If you have been watching the latest season of Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee With Karan’, then you very well must be aware of the term ‘mile high club’. Karan has often asked his celebrity guests whether they are a member of the club or not.

    In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan that featured ‘Ganapath’ actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, the ‘mile high club’ was popped once again. Although the question was directed towards Tiger, it was Karan himself who revealed a ‘masale-daar’ story of his own.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Was Tiger Shroff dating Disha Patani? Heropanti reveals relationship status

    During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Tiger Shroff if he is a part of the ‘mile high club’, to which Tiger responded with a positive nod, saying that he once did it inside a flight’s washroom. However, this led Karan to reveal a secret of his own. At first, Karan said that he cannot figure out how people managed to have it inside a flight washroom, adding that he tried it but could not do so because of his weight. He further revealed that he was also almost caught, but later got saved by the incident.

    Meanwhile, during the episode, Karan Johar asked Tiger Shroff about his relationship status multiple times. He also asked him upfront if he was dating Disha Patani or not. To this, Tiger cleared that he is single at present. He also said that he was in a relationship in the past, but did not name the person. And answering the questions regarding Disha, Tiger maintained that he was only “good friends” with her.

    ALSO READ: Not Ananya Panday; Karan Johar to fix up a date for Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur?

    Apart from this, Karan Johar also tried to set up a date for actor Kriti Sanon. Karan revealed that during one of his parties, some people gossiped about Kriti and Aditya Roy Kapur. While the ‘Mimi’ actor denied all such rumours, she did agree that she would look good with Aditya. In the meantime, Karan also offered Kriti that he can make an arrangement for a ‘soiree’ between the two actors, if needed, to which she agreed.

