Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar's honeymoon pictures: Actress shares glimpse of adorable moments

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on January 27 in Goa and now they are in Kashmir for their romantic honeymoon; pictures out

TV actress Mouni Roy and her long time beau Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27 in Goa. They had a fairytale wedding in front of their family and close friends; exchanged vows in Bengali and Malayali traditions. Mouni and Suraj looked stunning in their wedding outfits.



Several celebrities attended their wedding, including Mouni’s close friends Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Aamna Sharif and Aashka Goradia. Several pictures and videos from their pre-wedding rituals also went viral on social media and left fans in complete awe.



They are currently in Kashmir and Mouni has shared a glimpse of the snow-capped mountains on social media.



Mouni and Suraj can be seen posing together as they go cozy. The duo looks stunning and the cutest in their winter wear.



Sharing the pictures, Mouni wrote, “presently SunMooning” and tagged her husband Suraj. The couple were showered with positive comments.



Mouni also showed the snow-capped mountains, pine trees and a beautiful view. Mouni wrote, "The rooms were very still, while the pages were softly turned and the winter sunshine crept in to touch the bright heads & happy faces with white greetings (sic)."

