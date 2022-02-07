  • Facebook
    Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar's honeymoon pictures: Actress shares glimpse of adorable moments

    First Published Feb 7, 2022, 3:04 PM IST
    Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on January 27 in Goa and now they are in Kashmir for their romantic honeymoon; pictures out

    Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar's honeymoon pictures: Actress shares glimpse RBC

    TV actress Mouni Roy and her long time beau Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27 in Goa. They had a fairytale wedding in front of their family and close friends; exchanged vows in Bengali and Malayali traditions. Mouni and Suraj looked stunning in their wedding outfits. 
     

    Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar's honeymoon pictures: Actress shares glimpse RBC

    Several celebrities attended their wedding, including Mouni’s close friends Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Aamna Sharif and Aashka Goradia. Several pictures and videos from their pre-wedding rituals also went viral on social media and left fans in complete awe.
     

    Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar's honeymoon pictures: Actress shares glimpse RBC

    They are currently in Kashmir and Mouni has shared a glimpse of the snow-capped mountains on social media.
     

    Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar's honeymoon pictures: Actress shares glimpse RBC

    Mouni and Suraj can be seen posing together as they go cozy. The duo looks stunning and the cutest in their winter wear.
     

    Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar's honeymoon pictures: Actress shares glimpse RBC

    Sharing the pictures, Mouni wrote, “presently SunMooning” and tagged her husband Suraj. The couple were showered with positive comments. 
     

    Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar's honeymoon pictures: Actress shares glimpse RBC

    Mouni also showed the snow-capped mountains, pine trees and a beautiful view. Mouni wrote, "The rooms were very still, while the pages were softly turned and the winter sunshine crept in to touch the bright heads & happy faces with white greetings (sic)."
     

    Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar's honeymoon pictures: Actress shares glimpse RBC

    In 2019, Mouni and Suraj first met each other in Dubai. Later after three years later, they chose to take the plunge and got married in the presence of their loved ones. Suraj Nambiar was born to Jain parents in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He is an Indian businessman and investment banker based in Dubai.

