    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh turns a year old; mommy shares adorable pics

    First Published Feb 21, 2022, 1:05 PM IST
    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son Jeh has turned a year old on February 21. Kareena wishes ‘Jeh Baba’ a very happy birthday.

    Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son and Taimur Ali Khan’s elder brother, Jeh Ali Khan aka Jehangir Ali Khan has turned a year old on Monday, February 21. On her son Jeh’s birthday, Kareena shared a couple of adorable pictures on her Instagram handle. The birthday boy was also spotted on Monday morning at his grandfather Randhir Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. Check out the pictures of the big birthday boy.

    Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan on her Instagram handle. In the photo, Taimur and Jeh are both seen crawling on the floor with the elder sibling leading the way. Mommy Kareena wrote an adorable caption for the cute picture: “Bhaiii,wait for me I am One today let’s explore the world together …ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere… Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond. (sic)”

    Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor shared one more picture of the birthday boy, Jeh Ali Khan, with his father Saif Ali Khan, is seen plucking flowers in the picture, the caption for which Kareena wrote, “Ok Abba will follow too. I love you. #My Boys#Forever#My Tigers.(sic)”

    Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

    Several celebrities wished Jeh Ali Khan on his first birthday. Celebrity fashion designer and a close friend of Kareena Kapoor, Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticon on the picture. Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh’s aunt, Saba Pataudi also comment on the picture saying, “Happy birthday Jeh Jaan ! Love u. Always . And Tim too.”

    Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

    Others who commented included journalist Faye D’Souza, filmmaker Punit D Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Dia Mirza and many more. Jeh’s masi, Karishma Kapoor also commented on the picture.

    Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

    Jeh was born on February 21, 2021, in Mumbai. Jeh is the younger son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. He is fondly called ‘Jeh Baba’. Similar to his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh is often papped by the photographers.

