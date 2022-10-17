Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dasara First look: On Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, Nani shared her poster as Vennala

    The action comedy Dasara's makers shared Keerthy Suresh's first look on her 30th birthday. The poster depicts Keerthy's Vennala dancing while beaming and wearing what looks to be her wedding dress.

    Dasara First look: On Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, Nani shared her poster as Vennala
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 3:33 PM IST

    Today is Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, and to honour the milestone, the cast and crew of her upcoming action comedy Dasara have released a photo of her from the picture. In the movie, the National Award-winning actress will play Vennala, a shady rural belle. She is difficult to identify with a yellow saree, gajras, and heavy makeup. The poster depicts her shaking a leg while the drummers beat the drum.

    All of the Dasara teasers, from Nani's initial appearance to the recently released first single Dhoom Dhaam, have been well appreciated by moviegoers. The project, which is being produced on a massive scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner, is being directed by upcoming director Srikanth Odela. Along with the rest of the cast, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab will all play key parts in the film in addition to Keerthy Suresh and Nani.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

    The movie's production designer is Avinash Kolla, and its executive producer is Vijay Chaganti. Regarding the film's technical team, Santhosh Narayanan wrote the drama's music, while Sathyan Sooryan oversaw the cinematography division. Navin Nooli is also a team member and serves as the editor.

    On March 30, 2023, Dasara is slated for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

    The film, which is being billed as a suspense drama, has the support of Udhayanidhi Stalin and is being produced by Red Giant Movie. In addition to this, Mari Selvaraj's film Maamannan has also cast Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal part. Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel are also included in the movie's main cast.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 3:33 PM IST
