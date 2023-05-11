Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's bedroom romance shouldn’t be missed

    First Published May 11, 2023, 7:50 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani’s passionate bedroom romance on ‘Godi Ke Maja Palang Pe’ sweeps over the internet

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are known for their hot chemistry, which raises the fever whenever they are together. Both stars are well-known for their frenetic dancing and sizzling on-screen chemistry.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    'Godi Ke Maja Palang Pe', one of their songs, is no exception. Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are romancing one other in a bar, and their on-screen chemistry is unmissable.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani complement each other with their energetic and sizzling dance moves. Their bedroom romance is grabbing the attention online and making the audience crave for more.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are well-known for their dynamic dancing and acting abilities. The song 'Godi Ke Maja Palang Pe' is all about sensual chemistry and dance, and Kajal and Khesari deliver the best performance. The duo's energetic dance is drawing attention.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans praise the dance and comment that they are enough to raise the bar with their performance. The video has garnered 15,028,697 views on YouTube. Also Read: Anjali Arora SEXY Photos: Actress flaunts her toned body in hot beach attires

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans are showering the duo with praise and filling the comment section with fire and heart emojis. Also Read: 'Have not paid ED fine of Rs 25 crore...' Prithviraj Sukumaran rejects claims

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to be fit like Janhvi Kapoor? Check out her latest Instagram reel RBA

    Want to be fit like Janhvi Kapoor? Check out her latest Instagram reel

    Who is Jennifer Mistry? why Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star quits show? Read this vma

    Who is Jennifer Mistry? why Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star quits show? Read this

    'Have not paid ED fine of Rs 25 crore...' Prithviraj Sukumaran rejects claims anr

    'Have not paid ED fine of Rs 25 crore...' Prithviraj Sukumaran rejects claims

    Alia Bhatt is India's 1st Gucci global ambassador; Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar praise her ADC

    Alia Bhatt is India's 1st Gucci global ambassador; Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar praise her

    Adipurush cast FEES: Know how much Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others charged for the film RBA

    Adipurush cast FEES: Know how much Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others charged for the film

    Recent Stories

    Realme Narzo N53 to launch on May 18 will be slimmest series phone teased on Amazon gcw

    Realme Narzo N53 to launch on May 18, will be slimmest ‘N’ series phone

    Was kidnapped from court beaten by clubs claims Pakistan ex PM Imran Khan in Supreme Court gcw

    Was kidnapped from court, beaten by clubs, claims Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan

    Delve into the benefits of gardening this season with these tips! ADC

    Delve into the benefits of gardening this season with these tips!

    Want to be fit like Janhvi Kapoor? Check out her latest Instagram reel RBA

    Want to be fit like Janhvi Kapoor? Check out her latest Instagram reel

    Here are 5 best biriyani joints to check out if you're in Kolkata ADC

    Here are 5 best biriyani joints to check out if you're in Kolkata

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon