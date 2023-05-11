Kajal Raghwani SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's bedroom romance shouldn’t be missed

Bhojpuri sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani’s passionate bedroom romance on ‘Godi Ke Maja Palang Pe’ sweeps over the internet

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are known for their hot chemistry, which raises the fever whenever they are together. Both stars are well-known for their frenetic dancing and sizzling on-screen chemistry.

'Godi Ke Maja Palang Pe', one of their songs, is no exception. Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are romancing one other in a bar, and their on-screen chemistry is unmissable.



In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani complement each other with their energetic and sizzling dance moves. Their bedroom romance is grabbing the attention online and making the audience crave for more.

They are well-known for their dynamic dancing and acting abilities. The song 'Godi Ke Maja Palang Pe' is all about sensual chemistry and dance, and Kajal and Khesari deliver the best performance. The duo's energetic dance is drawing attention.



Fans praise the dance and comment that they are enough to raise the bar with their performance. The video has garnered 15,028,697 views on YouTube.

