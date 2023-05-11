Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Have not paid ED fine of Rs 25 crore...' Prithviraj Sukumaran rejects claims

    The Lucifer director also wrote that he will be suing the YouTube channel and has asked other channels not to carry false information.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 11, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    Kochi: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran strongly opposed a news report on Thursday which alleged that he was forced to pay a fine to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Rs 25 crore over money laundering and involvement in illegal transactions from foreign sources to make propaganda films. 

    An online channel, Marunadan Malayali, posted a news report alleging that the 'Kaduva' actor received funds from unknown sources in the Middle East. The report also claimed that ED is investigating producers Antony Perumbavoor and Listin Stephen.

    Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his social media to slam these allegations and condemned the news report. He wrote, "The allegations are devoid of any truth, is malicious, and defamatory."

    "I usually tend to ignore these because terms like “ethical journalism” are fast becoming redundant in the times we live in. But there is a limit to propagating absolute lies in the name of “news”. 

    The Lucifer director also wrote that he will be suing the YouTube channel and has asked other channels not to carry false information. "This is a fight I intend to see through to the end. Filing civil and criminal defamation charges."

    "I hereby request all responsible media channels to ensure that any further reporting on the allegation is done only after the facts are verified and confirmed," he added.

    Last year, in December, the Income Tax Department conducted a raid on the properties of Prithviraj, Antony Perumbavoor, and Listin Stephen. The raid was carried out by the Kerala wing of the IT Department regarding the financial transactions of the leading producers and distributors of Malayalam cinema.

