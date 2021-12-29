Bhediya co-stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon back MAI’s plea regarding theatre shut down in Delhi

After the Delhi government’s decision to shut theatres amidst an increasing number of Covid-19 cases, Bhediya stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have extended their support to the Multiplex Association of India in requesting CM Arvind Kejriwal to reconsider his order.

The order to shut down cinema halls was passed by the Delhi government on Tuesday amidst the increasing number of Covid-19 cases. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has made an appeal to the Delhi government in this regard, asking to reconsider their decision. Their plea is being supported by ‘Bhediya’ actors Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan.

It was just recently when the film industry has started to pick up pace after it was badly hit by the pandemic that halted films being released in theatres. This had caused major losses to the entire industry. However, with releases of big films such as Bell Bottom (the first film which saw a theatrical release after the pandemic), Sooryavanshi and the recently released 83, the film industry was bouncing back. But Covid-19 has once against spoilt their chances as cases are on a rise in the country including the national capital, because of which the state government decided to shut theatres. Apart from theatres, the Arvind Kejriwal led-government also ordered to close gyms and spas as well.

This step of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has put the Multiplex Association of India in a fix, regarding the industry’s future. Therefore, the association appealed to the CM to reconsider his decision and allow cinema halls to function as per Covid-19 proper protocols and guidelines.

Supporting the plea of the association, several Bollywood actors, including Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan have shared the association’s letter to the CM on their respective social media handles.

The Bhediya co-stars, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon urged their fans to come forward in supporting the association by sharing the MAI’s statement, as well as requesting the government to reconsider its decision.

Meanwhile, the makers of Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial ‘Jersey’, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, decided to postpone the film’s release. Earlier, Jersey was to be released on New Year’s Eve, i.e., December 31. However, the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases led the makers of the film to push the release date further.

