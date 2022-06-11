Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor rocks a denim jacket in these dreamy pictures

    First Published Jun 11, 2022, 2:59 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor’s latest pictures from Berlin and everything breezy and dreamy.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor is in Berlin presently for the shooting of her upcoming film with actor Varun Dhawan. The young beauty of the Hindi film industry has been sharing pictures and videos of herself from Berlin. The beautiful posts that Janhvi has been uploading on her social media, will surely make you envy her, thanks to the beauty of Berlin, and of course how hot Janhvi looks in each of her pictures. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the actress once again took to Instagram to share latest pictures of herself enjoying her stay in Berlin. These photographs are nothing but dreamy!

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor is seen donning a black floral dress paired with a blue denim jacket. She lays on the grass to pose for the pictures, looking absolutely fresh, breezy and dreamy in each of the pictures.

    ALSO READ: Filming for Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' begins

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    “We’re after the same rainbows end 🌈,” Janhvi Kapoor wrote in the caption. She opted for a subtle make-up with powder pink lips and eyes. She loaded her lashes with thick coats of mascara sans liner and kohl.

    ALSO READ: Is Janhvi Kapoor the Bollywood queen of ‘busty body’? Check out her 6 hot pics

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    A couple of days ago, Janhvi Kapoor shared more pictures from Berlin. In one of those, she was seen wearing a floral slit gown as she took a tour of the city, looking her usual best. In one of the pictures, she was also seen meditating outside a popular tourist destination.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    During Janhvi Kapoor’s tour, she was also joined in by her ‘Bawaal’ co-star Varun Dhawan, a picture of which was shared by her on her Instagram handle. This is for the first time that the two actors are pairing on-screen. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film went on the floors in April. Bawaal is being backed by Sajid Nadiawala’s production house ‘Nadiawala Grandson’ and will have theatrical release in 2023.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    FIR registered against Allu Arjun for a misleading advertisement drb

    FIR registered against Allu Arjun for a misleading advertisement?

    Justin Bieber diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome here is everything about the facial paralysis drb

    Justin Bieber diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome; here’s everything about the facial paralysis

    Weekend Watch: Jayeshbhai Jordaar to Intimacy, 7 shows to enjoy on Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more RBA

    Weekend Watch: Jayeshbhai Jordaar to Intimacy, 7 shows to enjoy on Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more

    Why is Khloe Kardashian upset? Why Tristan Thompson's paternity suit scandal again in the news? RBA

    Why is Khloe Kardashian upset? Why Tristan Thompson's paternity suit scandal again in the news?

    Vikram box office collections: Kamal Haasan's movie records highest ever Week 1 in Kollywood RBA

    Vikram box office collections: Kamal Haasan's movie records highest ever Week 1 in Kollywood

    Recent Stories

    Scooby Doo s Mystery Machine van can be your next Airbnb place hosted by Shaggy details inside gcw

    Scooby-Doo's Mystery Machine van can be your next Airbnb place, Details inside

    football Barcelona Laporta has made transfer promise to Bayern Munich star Lewandowski: Report snt

    Barcelona's Laporta makes transfer promise to Bayern Munich star Lewandowski?

    Telegram to launch its paid Premium plan Know pricing and other details gcw

    Telegram to launch its Premium plan; Know pricing and other details

    FIR registered against Allu Arjun for a misleading advertisement drb

    FIR registered against Allu Arjun for a misleading advertisement?

    Kalyan Jewellers announces jewellery design contest winners to get Rs 1 lakh gcw

    Kalyan Jewellers announces jewellery design contest, winners to get Rs 1 lakh

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon