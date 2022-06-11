Janhvi Kapoor rocks a denim jacket in these dreamy pictures

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest pictures from Berlin and everything breezy and dreamy.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is in Berlin presently for the shooting of her upcoming film with actor Varun Dhawan. The young beauty of the Hindi film industry has been sharing pictures and videos of herself from Berlin. The beautiful posts that Janhvi has been uploading on her social media, will surely make you envy her, thanks to the beauty of Berlin, and of course how hot Janhvi looks in each of her pictures. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the actress once again took to Instagram to share latest pictures of herself enjoying her stay in Berlin. These photographs are nothing but dreamy!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is seen donning a black floral dress paired with a blue denim jacket. She lays on the grass to pose for the pictures, looking absolutely fresh, breezy and dreamy in each of the pictures. ALSO READ: Filming for Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' begins

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

“We’re after the same rainbows end 🌈,” Janhvi Kapoor wrote in the caption. She opted for a subtle make-up with powder pink lips and eyes. She loaded her lashes with thick coats of mascara sans liner and kohl. ALSO READ: Is Janhvi Kapoor the Bollywood queen of ‘busty body’? Check out her 6 hot pics

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

A couple of days ago, Janhvi Kapoor shared more pictures from Berlin. In one of those, she was seen wearing a floral slit gown as she took a tour of the city, looking her usual best. In one of the pictures, she was also seen meditating outside a popular tourist destination.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram