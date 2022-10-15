Janhvi Kapoor looks red HOT in saree; flaunts cleavage through BUSTY blouse

Janhvi Kapoor looked like a mirror reflection of her mother and late actor Sridevi as she posed for the camera in a red saree, ahead of the trailer release of her upcoming film, 'Mili'. Helmed by Mathulutty Xavier, the film which also stars actors Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, will hit the theatres on November 4.

Come festival or any special occasion, and you see Janhvi Kapoor slaying her best in traditional attire. And when it is about a trailer launch event, that too of her upcoming film ‘Mili’, there is no way that Janhvi can go wrong with her fashion. The actor, on Saturday, arrived for her film’s trailer launch event at a posh hotel in Mumbai along with her father, Boney Kapoor.

The trailer for Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Mili' was released by the makers on Saturday. A chilling thriller, 'Mili' shows the story of a young woman trapped inside a frozen kitchen of a restaurant, as she struggles to keep herself alive while she shouts for help but to no avail.

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars actors Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. While Sunny plays Janhvi's boyfriend in the movie, Manoj will be seen as her father's character.

The 2.20-minute-long video of Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa-starrer received more than 5 lakh views alone on YouTube, just hours after its release.

Backed by Boney Kapoor, ‘Mili’ is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Helen’. Both, the original as well as the remake film, have been helmed by Nationa Award-winning director Mathukutty Xavier.

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram on Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a slew of pictures of herself wearing a red saree paired with a strappy blouse that flaunted her cleavage.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram