    Janhvi Kapoor looks red HOT in saree; flaunts cleavage through BUSTY blouse

    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor looked like a mirror reflection of her mother and late actor Sridevi as she posed for the camera in a red saree, ahead of the trailer release of her upcoming film, 'Mili'. Helmed by Mathulutty Xavier, the film which also stars actors Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, will hit the theatres on November 4.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Come festival or any special occasion, and you see Janhvi Kapoor slaying her best in traditional attire. And when it is about a trailer launch event, that too of her upcoming film ‘Mili’, there is no way that Janhvi can go wrong with her fashion. The actor, on Saturday, arrived for her film’s trailer launch event at a posh hotel in Mumbai along with her father, Boney Kapoor.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    The trailer for Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Mili’ was released by the makers on Saturday. A chilling thriller, ‘Mili’ shows the story of a young woman trapped inside a frozen kitchen of a restaurant, as she struggles to keep herself alive while she shouts for help but to no avail.

    ALSO READ: Mili Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor’s battle to survival is a chilling watch

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars actors Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. While Sunny plays Janhvi’s boyfriend in the movie, Manoj will be seen as her father’s character.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s friend lashes out at Namrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    The 2.20-minute-long video of Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa-starrer received more than 5 lakh views alone on YouTube, just hours after its release.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Backed by Boney Kapoor, ‘Mili’ is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Helen’. Both, the original as well as the remake film, have been helmed by Nationa Award-winning director Mathukutty Xavier.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Meanwhile, taking to Instagram on Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a slew of pictures of herself wearing a red saree paired with a strappy blouse that flaunted her cleavage.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in the saree while giving glimpses of her mother and late actor, Sridevi. “And I’ve realised the best way to pose when you’re sleep deprived and shaking with nervousness is to avoid eye contact and look mysterious 🫠” wrote Janhvi in the caption.

