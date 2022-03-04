Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jalsa: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah set to show their women power, watch

    Amazon Prime Video unveiled the gripping teaser of the much-awaited drama thriller, Jalsa, featuring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. 

    Jalsa Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah set to show their women power, watch RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    BNA Arriving Flights, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 1:01 PM IST

    After making the audience and fans excited with its first look poster of the much-awaited drama thriller, Jalsa, today Amazon Prime Video unveiled the gripping teaser featuring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. The teaser takes the audience into the intense word of Jalsa that is full of thrill, giving us a sneak peek into what lies ahead in this fascinating and compelling tale.

    Packed with captivating performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, Jalsa vows to keep you at the edge, leaving you enchanted for more. Jalsa will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18 in India across 240 countries.

    Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni. Besides Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah the thriller also stars Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

    Also Read: Prabhas to Suriya to Allu Arjun: 5 South actors who can play James Bond


     

    Jalsa is directed by Suresh Triveni who once worked with Vidya Balan in Tumhari Sulu released in 2017. Jalsa is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and music label and studio T-Series. Abundantia previously produced Amazon Prime Video n series like Breathe and films Sherni and Shakuntala Devi, both of which featured Vidya Balan and premiered directly on Amazon during the pandemic.

    Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, Rekha lip-lock: Know the truth behind this awkward kiss

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 1:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards RCB

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards

    Karan Mehra gets relief in Nisha Rawal case Bombay High Court stays FIR proceedings drb

    Karan Mehra gets relief in Nisha Rawal’s case; Bombay High Court stays FIR proceedings

    Hollywood The Batman Twitter Review Fans hail Robert Pattinson Zoe Kravitz DC movie drb

    The Batman Twitter Review: Fans hail Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz’s DC movie

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how RC

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how

    Kanye West kidnaps, beheads Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson (Watch) RCB

    Kanye West kidnaps, buries Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Tiger 3 Salman Khan Katrina Kaif return as Tiger Zoya on Eid 2023 watch drb

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif return as Tiger, Zoya on Eid 2023

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB Mike Hesson opens up on working with 'great' players like Virat Kohli-ayh

    IPL 2022: RCB's Hesson opens up on working with 'great' players like Kohli

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russia seizes Ukraine Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, fire extinguished-dnm

    Russia seizes Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, fire ‘extinguished’

    Rudra The Edge of Darkness at Disney+ Hotstar: Here are 5 reasons to watch Ajay Devgn's thriller RCB

    Rudra: The Edge of Darkness at Disney+ Hotstar: Here are 5 reasons to watch Ajay Devgn's thriller

    Meet Vijay Basre the real life inspiration to Amitabh Bachchan character in Jhund drb

    Meet Vijay Basre, the real-life inspiration to Amitabh Bachchan’s character in Jhund

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin Fc vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Roy Krishna on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Krishna

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Not the time to play politics, Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

    Video Icon
    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: The numbers and stats involving India-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: The numbers and stats involving India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy with all ATKMB players, they stood up like proper unit - Juan Ferrando on CFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    Video Icon