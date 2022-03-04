Jalsa: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah set to show their women power, watch

After making the audience and fans excited with its first look poster of the much-awaited drama thriller, Jalsa, today Amazon Prime Video unveiled the gripping teaser featuring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. The teaser takes the audience into the intense word of Jalsa that is full of thrill, giving us a sneak peek into what lies ahead in this fascinating and compelling tale.

Packed with captivating performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, Jalsa vows to keep you at the edge, leaving you enchanted for more. Jalsa will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18 in India across 240 countries.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni. Besides Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah the thriller also stars Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

Jalsa is directed by Suresh Triveni who once worked with Vidya Balan in Tumhari Sulu released in 2017. Jalsa is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and music label and studio T-Series. Abundantia previously produced Amazon Prime Video n series like Breathe and films Sherni and Shakuntala Devi, both of which featured Vidya Balan and premiered directly on Amazon during the pandemic.

