  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kartik Aaryan are you listening? Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has something to say

    First Published Feb 21, 2022, 3:27 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's fandom now reached the sports world; Indian cricketer Smriti Madhana crushes over him

    Kartik Aaryan are you listening? Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has something to say RCB

    Kartik Aaryan has a big following in India and special he is popular among female fans. And recently he has found one more extra to his never ending list of female fans and this time in a cricketer.
     

    Kartik Aaryan are you listening? Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has something to say RCB

    Did you know, team India's female cricketer, Smriti Mandhana is all hearts for the Kartik Aaryan? Yes, the cricketer said in an interview that she has a big crush on Dhamaka star.
     

    Kartik Aaryan are you listening? Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has something to say RCB

    Smriti said, "I had seen Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety last movie. I liked this film very much, due to which I watched this film 2 times. I really liked this film and Kartik Aaryan is my crush." 

    Kartik Aaryan are you listening? Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has something to say RCB

    Last month we saw some female fans, starting outside Kartik's Mumbai house and shouting his name. Some keep fasts for him on Kartik Purnima and a few got tattoos of his name. Currently, Kartik Aaryan is in Agra where his film Pyaar Ka Punchnama's director Luv Ranjan is getting married. The marriage was expected to be in January but due to the third wave of Covid-19, the wedding got delayed. 
     

    Kartik Aaryan are you listening? Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has something to say RCB

    On Sunday, Kartik took to his Instagram handle and posted a selfie from what looks like a hotel room, exhibiting his after-party messy hair. In the caption, he wrote, "Woke up like this #AfterPartyKaAsar." Luv and Kartik have worked together in many films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and 'Akaash Vaani'. 
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sad news for all Justin Bieber's fans; singer tests positive for COVID-19 RCB

    Sad news for all Justin Bieber's fans; singer tests positive for COVID-19

    Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022 Check out complete list of winners check out drb

    Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022: Check out complete list of winners; check out

    Ranveer Singh at NBA event: Spends time with Machine Gun Kelly and more (Video) RCB

    Ranveer Singh at NBA event: Spends time with Machine Gun Kelly and more (Video)

    Brock Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Reigns at WrestleMania 38

    Watch Ajay Devgn Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi drb

    Watch Ajay Devgn’s Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Recent Stories

    Airthings Chess Masters 2022: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa stuns World No.1 Carlsen-ayh

    Airthings Chess Masters 2022: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa stuns World No.1 Carlsen

    Manipur Election 2022 Rahul Gandhi slams BJP RSS they come with sense of superiority I with humility gcw

    Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, RSS; says 'They come with sense of superiority, I with humility'

    UP Election 2022 Shivpal Yadav included in Samajwadi Party s new list of star campaigners gcw

    UP Election 2022: Shivpal Yadav included in Samajwadi Party's new list of star campaigners

    Why is Sapna Choudhary's video 'Rasgulla Bikaner Ka' going viral? (Watch) RCB

    Why is Sapna Choudhary's video 'Rasgulla Bikaner Ka' going viral? (Watch)

    Fodder scam Lalu Prasad Yadav gets 5 year jail term slapped with Rs 60 lakh fine gcw

    Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav gets 5-year-jail term, slapped with Rs 60 lakh fine

    Recent Videos

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle on Chennaiyin success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Chennaiyin has to be disciplined in set-pieces - Syed Sabir Pasha on Jamshedpur defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin has to be disciplined in set-pieces - Syed Sabir Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 96): Jamshedpur breezes past Chennaiyin with 4-1 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 96): Jamshedpur breezes past Chennaiyin with 4-1 win

    Video Icon
    President Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower

    President's Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower

    Video Icon