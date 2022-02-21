Kartik Aaryan are you listening? Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has something to say

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's fandom now reached the sports world; Indian cricketer Smriti Madhana crushes over him

Kartik Aaryan has a big following in India and special he is popular among female fans. And recently he has found one more extra to his never ending list of female fans and this time in a cricketer.



Did you know, team India's female cricketer, Smriti Mandhana is all hearts for the Kartik Aaryan? Yes, the cricketer said in an interview that she has a big crush on Dhamaka star.



Smriti said, "I had seen Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety last movie. I liked this film very much, due to which I watched this film 2 times. I really liked this film and Kartik Aaryan is my crush."

Last month we saw some female fans, starting outside Kartik's Mumbai house and shouting his name. Some keep fasts for him on Kartik Purnima and a few got tattoos of his name. Currently, Kartik Aaryan is in Agra where his film Pyaar Ka Punchnama's director Luv Ranjan is getting married. The marriage was expected to be in January but due to the third wave of Covid-19, the wedding got delayed.

