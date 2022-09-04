Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hot video: Bhojpuri SEXY actress Monalisa and Pawan Singh's BOLD dance steps are a must WATCH

    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    This Bhojpuri song ‘Behind Of Odhani’ from 2014 film Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein featuring superstar Pawan Singh and Monalisa has gone viral on YouTube.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One of the boldest and most attractive actresses in Bhojpuri cinema is Monalisa. Monalisa's sexy images and dancing videos frequently go popular on social media. More than 5.1 million people follow the actress on Instagram.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also worked in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. The actress has also participated in the renowned reality competition "Bigg Boss" in addition to this. (WATCH THE VIDEO HERE)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa has captured our hearts with her adorable grin and beautiful images, and her followers impatiently await the release of each new one.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They lavished Monalisa with love and blessings while also picking up some style cues. The diva has kept up a sassy physique, appearing stunning and motivating millions of admirers to lead healthy lifestyles.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri song "Behind Of Odhani," performed by superstar Pawan Singh and Monalisa, is quite popular right now on YouTube and social media page. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song, which is written by Vinay Bihari and sung by the actor only Pawan Singh has got more than 7.5 million views on YouTube so far. Also Read: Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 5 interesting things about ‘Bobby’ actor

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The music is given by Rajesh Gupta. The song is from Pawan Singh and Monalisa’s Bhojpuri film ‘Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein’, which is going viral among the audience. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Despite being 8 years old, this song has also made a big comeback. Pawan Singh and Monalisa have worked together in many films so far. Also Read: Sexy video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's BOLD dance steps will make you go crazy (WATCH)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Mohammad Faiz, 14-Year-Old won Superstar Singer 2 Trophy and Rs 15 Lakh cash RBA

    Meet Mohammad Faiz, 14-Year-Old won Superstar Singer 2 Trophy and Rs 15 Lakh cash

    Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Winners List: The Beatles, Adele bag top honours RBA

    Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Winners List: The Beatles, Adele bag top honours

    Rishi Kapoor's 70th birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor shares cute picture with her late husband RBA

    Rishi Kapoor's 70th birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor shares cute picture with her late husband

    Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary 5 interesting things about Bobby actor drb

    Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 5 interesting things about ‘Bobby’ actor

    Esha Gupta Disney Princess moment is about wearing SEXY deep neck blouse drb

    Esha Gupta’s ‘Disney Princess’ moment is about wearing SEXY deep neck blouse

    Recent Stories

    Will MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023? Know what CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan says-ayh

    Will MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023? Know what CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan says

    British couple names newborn after Indian dish Pakora post goes viral netizens react gcw

    British couple names newborn after Indian dish 'Pakora', netizens react

    football EPL 2022-23 english premier league: Important to have great enthusiasm and realistic - Antonio Conte on Tottenham Hotspur's unbeaten run Fulham-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Important to have great enthusiasm and realistic' - Conte on Tottenham's unbeaten run

    Ministry of Railways shares New Delhi railway station futuristic design; here's what netizens said - adt

    Ministry of Railways shares New Delhi railway station futuristic design; here's what netizens said

    Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne worth Rs 2 39 crore stolen from London recovered in Pakistan gcw

    Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne, worth Rs 2.39 crore, stolen from London recovered in Pakistan

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon