Hot video: Bhojpuri SEXY actress Monalisa and Pawan Singh's BOLD dance steps are a must WATCH

This Bhojpuri song ‘Behind Of Odhani’ from 2014 film Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein featuring superstar Pawan Singh and Monalisa has gone viral on YouTube.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

One of the boldest and most attractive actresses in Bhojpuri cinema is Monalisa. Monalisa's sexy images and dancing videos frequently go popular on social media. More than 5.1 million people follow the actress on Instagram.



In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also worked in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. The actress has also participated in the renowned reality competition "Bigg Boss" in addition to this. (WATCH THE VIDEO HERE)



Monalisa has captured our hearts with her adorable grin and beautiful images, and her followers impatiently await the release of each new one.

They lavished Monalisa with love and blessings while also picking up some style cues. The diva has kept up a sassy physique, appearing stunning and motivating millions of admirers to lead healthy lifestyles.

The Bhojpuri song "Behind Of Odhani," performed by superstar Pawan Singh and Monalisa, is quite popular right now on YouTube and social media page.



The song, which is written by Vinay Bihari and sung by the actor only Pawan Singh has got more than 7.5 million views on YouTube so far. Also Read: Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 5 interesting things about ‘Bobby’ actor

The music is given by Rajesh Gupta. The song is from Pawan Singh and Monalisa’s Bhojpuri film ‘Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein’, which is going viral among the audience.



