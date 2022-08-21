Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Wedding: Here is the celebrity guest list and more

Matt Damon and his wife were among the famous guests for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia wedding. Jay Shetty officiated the wedding ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married for the second time on Saturday in Georgia, following their hasty Vegas wedding. The couple married on Affleck's enormous estate in Georgia, and the couple's relatives and friends attended the wedding. Guests were dressed in white for the elegant wedding ceremony.

Ben's best buddy Matt Damon and his wife Luciana were among the big celebrity guests that attended the wedding. Kevin Smith was also present for the event. According to People, other guests included Clerks star Jason Mewes and his wife Jordan Monsanto, renowned Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model Pia Miller. Jay Shetty officiated during the wedding ceremony.

It was originally announced that the couple's children would be present during the wedding. Ben has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, including daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel. Jennifer also has twins with ex Marc Anthony, Max and Emme.

According to Page Six, the lavish wedding preparations revealed included information about a firework truck observed attempting to get entrance to the property, as well as a no-fly zone constructed surrounding the residence in anticipation of a major show.

According to The Post, a neighbour claimed that preparations for the three-day wedding extravaganza began in July. After getting engaged earlier this year, Bennifer announced their Vegas wedding last month. Last year, the pair resumed their romance after nearly two decades apart.