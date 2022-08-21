Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Wedding: Here is the celebrity guest list and more

    Matt Damon and his wife were among the famous guests for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia wedding. Jay Shetty officiated the wedding ceremony. 

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Wedding: Here is the celebrity guest list and more RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 21, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married for the second time on Saturday in Georgia, following their hasty Vegas wedding. The couple married on Affleck's enormous estate in Georgia, and the couple's relatives and friends attended the wedding. Guests were dressed in white for the elegant wedding ceremony.

    Ben's best buddy Matt Damon and his wife Luciana were among the big celebrity guests that attended the wedding. Kevin Smith was also present for the event. According to People, other guests included Clerks star Jason Mewes and his wife Jordan Monsanto, renowned Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model Pia Miller. Jay Shetty officiated during the wedding ceremony.

    Also Read: Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor

    It was originally announced that the couple's children would be present during the wedding. Ben has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, including daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel. Jennifer also has twins with ex Marc Anthony, Max and Emme.

    According to Page Six, the lavish wedding preparations revealed included information about a firework truck observed attempting to get entrance to the property, as well as a no-fly zone constructed surrounding the residence in anticipation of a major show.

    Also Read: Sultry pictures: Poonam Panday goes backless on streets of Mumbai

    According to The Post, a neighbour claimed that preparations for the three-day wedding extravaganza began in July. After getting engaged earlier this year, Bennifer announced their Vegas wedding last month. Last year, the pair resumed their romance after nearly two decades apart.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition improves, on heavy dosage of antibiotics RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition improves, on heavy dosage of antibiotics

    Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor RBA

    Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor

    Esha Gupta shows ample of cleavage in mauve lehenga pics inside drb

    Esha Gupta shows ample cleavage in mauve lehenga; pics inside

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised-ayh

    WWE: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy drb

    It's a boy! Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome their first child

    Recent Stories

    Wants to have permanent peace with India war not an option says Shehbaz Sharif gcw

    Wants to have 'permanent peace' with India, war not an option, says Shehbaz Sharif

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition improves, on heavy dosage of antibiotics RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition improves, on heavy dosage of antibiotics

    Daughter of man dubbed Putin s brain killed in car explosion reports gcw

    Daughter of man dubbed ‘Putin’s brain’ killed in car explosion: Reports

    La Liga 2022-23: Luka Modric is immortal - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid destroys Celta Vigo-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: 'Luka Modric is immortal' - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid destroys Celta Vigo

    Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor RBA

    Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon