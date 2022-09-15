Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hot pics: Namrata Malla shows off her twerking skills in this new SEXY video

    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 6:41 PM IST

    Have you watched Namrata Malla’s latest videos on her Instagram handle? Check out Namrata’s post wherein she not only does twerking for the camera but also shows off some belly dancing skills.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla has been gaining popularity on the internet, thanks to the sizzling dance videos that she frequently posts on her social media accounts. An actor by profession, Namrata is a trained dancer as well, and her dance videos are a testimony to that! Being one of the most popular faces of the Bhojpuri cinema, Namrata has been taking the internet by storm with these very videos.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Continuing with her streak of posting dance videos, Namrata Malla shared two fresh videos on her Instagram profile on Thursday. Both the videos were on her recently released song ‘Laal Ghaghra’, sung by popular Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh.

    ALSO READ: Pics and video: Namrata Malla’s SEXY ‘Laal Ghaghra’ dance with Pawan Singh is OUT! (Watch)

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    The first video that Namrata Malla shared, shows her doing some belly dancing moves in a ‘Laal Ghaghra’, and of course on the song that was released on Wednesday. Namrata has worn a ghaghra that comes with two slits at the front along with a deep neck choli. She tied her hair in a stylish braid.

    ALSO READ: Video and pics: Namrata Malla does SEXY dance with Pawan Singh on ‘Lollipop’; fans, don’t miss it

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    In the second video, Namrata Malla did some twerking for the camera. The actor looked stunning in her red outfit as she flaunted her cleavage and mid-riff while dancing. Both videos have become a hit with the fans of the Bhojpuri actor. Several social media users have commented on her posts with heart and fire emoticons, along with pouring thousands of likes.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    On the professional front, Namrata Malla was featured in Pawan Singh’s song ‘Laal Ghaghra’. The female playback was sung by Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Apart from this, Namrata was also sharing the screen space for another music video with actor Khesari Laal Yadav. She was also seen in a Kannada movie ‘Shiva 143’ that had released in the theatres recently.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    As Alia Bhatt tries to fix Ranbir Kapoor hair he pushes her hand here is how netizens reacted

    Watch: As Alia Bhatt tries to fix Ranbir Kapoor’s hair, he pushes her hand; here’s how netizens reacted

    Koffee With Karan 7 Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor make some exciting revelations on Karan Johar how sur

    Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor make some exciting revelations on Karan Johar’s how

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case After Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi Police summons Nora Fatehi again drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: After Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi Police summons Nora Fatehi again

    Was Ranveer Singh nude photo morphed Here is what the actor told Mumbai police drb

    Was Ranveer Singh’s nude photo morphed? Here’s what the actor told Mumbai police

    Viral Stuff: Rashmika Mandanna shares cute video of school girl dancing to Pushpa hit song Saami Saami- WATCH RBA

    Viral Stuff: Rashmika Mandanna shares cute video of school girl dancing to Pushpa hit song Saami Saami- WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Apple iOS 16 adoption sees an increase than iOS 15 adoption in first 48 hour period gcw

    iOS 16 adoption sees an increase than iOS 15 adoption in first 48-hour period

    BJP offers Kejriwal 5 autos as 'gift' after his run-in with Gujarat police over auto trip - adt

    BJP offers Kejriwal 5 autos as 'gift' after his run-in with Gujarat police over auto trip

    MHT CET 2022 Result for PCM and PCB group released know how to download scorecard gcw

    MHT CET 2022: Result for PCM and PCB group released, know how to download scorecard

    NCC cadet thrashed bus conductor in Bhopal; find out what happens next - gps

    NCC cadet thrashed bus conductor in Bhopal; find out what happens next

    Baba Ramdev may announce Patanjali Group IPO plan on September 16 gcw

    Baba Ramdev may announce Patanjali Group IPO plan on September 16

    Recent Videos

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon