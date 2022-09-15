Hot pics: Namrata Malla shows off her twerking skills in this new SEXY video

Have you watched Namrata Malla’s latest videos on her Instagram handle? Check out Namrata’s post wherein she not only does twerking for the camera but also shows off some belly dancing skills.

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla has been gaining popularity on the internet, thanks to the sizzling dance videos that she frequently posts on her social media accounts. An actor by profession, Namrata is a trained dancer as well, and her dance videos are a testimony to that! Being one of the most popular faces of the Bhojpuri cinema, Namrata has been taking the internet by storm with these very videos.

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

Continuing with her streak of posting dance videos, Namrata Malla shared two fresh videos on her Instagram profile on Thursday. Both the videos were on her recently released song ‘Laal Ghaghra’, sung by popular Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh. ALSO READ: Pics and video: Namrata Malla’s SEXY ‘Laal Ghaghra’ dance with Pawan Singh is OUT! (Watch)

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

The first video that Namrata Malla shared, shows her doing some belly dancing moves in a ‘Laal Ghaghra’, and of course on the song that was released on Wednesday. Namrata has worn a ghaghra that comes with two slits at the front along with a deep neck choli. She tied her hair in a stylish braid. ALSO READ: Video and pics: Namrata Malla does SEXY dance with Pawan Singh on ‘Lollipop’; fans, don’t miss it

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

In the second video, Namrata Malla did some twerking for the camera. The actor looked stunning in her red outfit as she flaunted her cleavage and mid-riff while dancing. Both videos have become a hit with the fans of the Bhojpuri actor. Several social media users have commented on her posts with heart and fire emoticons, along with pouring thousands of likes.

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

On the professional front, Namrata Malla was featured in Pawan Singh’s song ‘Laal Ghaghra’. The female playback was sung by Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj.

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram