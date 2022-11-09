Hot Bhojpuri video: Monalisa and Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Choliya Ke Khol Dee' goes viral (WATCH)

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Pawan Singh's song 'Choliya Ke Khol Dee' is once again going viral; check out its views and comments

One of the boldest and most seductive actors in Bhojpuri films is Monalisa. Monalisa frequently shares risque photos and videos of herself dancing on social media that go viral. The actress has more than 5 million followers on Instagram.



Monalisa has acted in movies in several languages besides Bhojpuri, including Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

The actress also participated in the popular reality competition "Bigg Boss," where Monalisa garnered a great deal of good response from the audience. The audience adored her sexy demeanour.



Monalisa dances seductively in the song's music video. The audience enjoys seeing the Bhojpuri Queen dance. On YouTube, the song now has 4.4k likes and 5,414,065 views. There are several fan comments on this video.



Monalisa likes using social media. She constantly engages with her followers on social media. She frequently published posts and reels to keep her followers up to date.

