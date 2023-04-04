Here's how Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has been living life to the fullest (SEXY PICTURES)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo has been having a decent stint with Al-Nassr. Meanwhile, his partner Georgina Rodriguez, too, is having a great time with her life, along with him and their kids. Check out her latest pictures.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is having his club football stint outside Europe, playing for Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. At the same time, his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez has moved with him to the Gulf country while she continues to live her life to the fullest with the Portuguese and their kids.

    Recently, Georgina shared some recent pictures of her personal and family life. While captioning the post "My life", she is holding her youngest daughter Bella Esmeralda dos Santos Aveiro inside a car in the opening picture.]

    article_image2

    Image credit: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

    The following photo is with Ronaldo's eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, as Georgina is always happy and comfortable being around him, having accepted him wholly as her son.

    article_image3

    Image credit: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

    The following image is the couple itself, as Georgina clicks a random selfie with Ronaldo while in the car.

    article_image4

    Image credit: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

    In this image, Georgina presents the gorgeous version of herself, as she is seen posing for the camera in a black dress, while it has been clicked at the Netflix office during the promotion of her docu-series.

    article_image5

    Image credit: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

    The other images she recently shared are of Ronaldo's kids, who seem to be having a good and playful time.

