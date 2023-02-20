Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hansika Motwani opens up about her breakup with Tamil star STR Simbu; says 'It Took Me at Least 7-8 Years...'

    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    Actress Hansika Motwani recently opened out about her previous relationship and revealed that it took her several years to rediscover love after she parted ways with Simbu.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Hansika Motwani has been in the news since her marriage to Sohael Khaturiya, which was followed by the publication of her documentary Love Shadi Drama.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sohael's second marriage was also Hansika's second shot at love, since she had previously dated Tamil superstar STR Simbu. In a recent interview, she discussed her previous relationship and stated that it took her many years to rediscover love after she parted ways with Simbu.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    "It took me at least 7-8 years to say yes to someone. I have faith in love. I am a romantic, but I am not particularly expressive as a romantic. I believe in marriage as an institution and in love. Honestly, I took my time because I wanted to say yes to someone who would be my forever. Sohael came along and reinforced my faith in love even more. He made sure I was over over heels in love with him, and absolutely, God had his own way," the actress told India Today.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    The actress was also questioned whether she learned anything from her previous relationship, to which she replied that it was a different relationship that is now finished.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Meanwhile, Hansika was chastised after her wedding for supposedly breaking Sohael's previous marriage. He was married to Hansika's close friend Rinky, for those who are unaware. The actress was also present during their wedding ceremony. In response to the rumours, she stated in her documentary, "Just because I knew the individual at the time doesn't mean it was my fault. This has nothing to do with me. They were quick to point fingers at me because I am a prominent person. This was the cost of becoming a star." Also Read: Kartik Aaryan finally breaks mum on viral pics with Sara Ali Khan in Udaipur, know deets

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Sohael, also in the episode, dismissed all of the critiques as "baseless." "The fact that I was previously married got out, and it came out in the incorrect light," he explained. It was implied that the separation was caused by Hansika, which is false and unfounded." Also Read: Pathaan Week-February 20 to 23: Shah Rukh Khan's film tickets priced at Rs 110

