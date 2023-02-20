Hansika Motwani opens up about her breakup with Tamil star STR Simbu; says 'It Took Me at Least 7-8 Years...'

Actress Hansika Motwani recently opened out about her previous relationship and revealed that it took her several years to rediscover love after she parted ways with Simbu.



Hansika Motwani has been in the news since her marriage to Sohael Khaturiya, which was followed by the publication of her documentary Love Shadi Drama.

Sohael's second marriage was also Hansika's second shot at love, since she had previously dated Tamil superstar STR Simbu. In a recent interview, she discussed her previous relationship and stated that it took her many years to rediscover love after she parted ways with Simbu.



"It took me at least 7-8 years to say yes to someone. I have faith in love. I am a romantic, but I am not particularly expressive as a romantic. I believe in marriage as an institution and in love. Honestly, I took my time because I wanted to say yes to someone who would be my forever. Sohael came along and reinforced my faith in love even more. He made sure I was over over heels in love with him, and absolutely, God had his own way," the actress told India Today.



The actress was also questioned whether she learned anything from her previous relationship, to which she replied that it was a different relationship that is now finished.



Meanwhile, Hansika was chastised after her wedding for supposedly breaking Sohael's previous marriage. He was married to Hansika's close friend Rinky, for those who are unaware. The actress was also present during their wedding ceremony. In response to the rumours, she stated in her documentary, "Just because I knew the individual at the time doesn't mean it was my fault. This has nothing to do with me. They were quick to point fingers at me because I am a prominent person. This was the cost of becoming a star."

