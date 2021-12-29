  • Facebook
    Gold-diamond bracelet to BMW: 7 expensive birthday gifts Salman Khan received this year

    First Published Dec 29, 2021, 1:28 PM IST
    This year, Salman Khan received these super amazing and luxurious gifts from his near and dear ones
     

    Gold diamond bracelet to BMW: Salman Khan's 7 expensive birthday gifts he received this year

    On December 27, one of India's biggest superstars, Salman Khan turned 56. It was a very special day for Salman's fans and his family, friends. Salman celebrated his 56th birthday in his Panvel farmhouse with his close friends and family. He was seen enjoying himself a lot.
     

    

    But the essential part of this party was Salman Khan's 2-year-old niece, Ayat. Both share the same birthday, so Salman carried her in his arms as they cut into a cake. Salman looked handsome in a black T-shirt while Ayat donned a white gown.
     

    

    Salman Khan had received some most expensive gifts on his birthday. Salman's Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif reportedly gifted him a gold bracelet worth Rs. 2-3 lakhs. His Kick co-star  Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly gave a Chopard watch worth 10 -12 lakhs.

    

    Salman's close friend, Sanjay Dutt, gifted him a diamond bracelet worth Rs. 7-8 lakhs. Anil Kapoor reportedly gave him a leather jacket worth Rs. 27-29 lakhs. Shilpa Shetty allegedly gave Salman a gold-diamond bracelet worth Rs. 16-17 lakhs. 
     

    

    From Salman's family members, his brother Arbaaz Khan gifted Audi RS Q8 worth Rs. 2-3 crores, and Sohail Khan gave him a BMW S 1000 RR worth Rs. 23-25 lakhs. Salman Khan's sister Arpita reportedly gifted his brother a watch from Rolex worth Rs. 15-17 lakhs, and her husband Aayush Sharma reportedly gave him a gold chain worth Rs. 73,000-75,000.
     

    

    Salman Khan's father Salim gave the most expensive gift, who reportedly gifted his elder son an apartment in Juhu worth Rs. 12-13 crores. Also Read: Is Salman Khan richer than Shah Rukh Khan? Here's birthday boy's NET WORTH, luxury cars and more

    

    Many celebs were seen at Salman Khan's birthday bash like, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Mushtaq Sheikh, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, Maniesh Paul, and Sangeeta Bijlani. Also Read: Did you know Salman Khan once used same mug for toilet, shower and tea? Read details

