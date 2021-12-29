Gold-diamond bracelet to BMW: 7 expensive birthday gifts Salman Khan received this year

This year, Salman Khan received these super amazing and luxurious gifts from his near and dear ones



On December 27, one of India's biggest superstars, Salman Khan turned 56. It was a very special day for Salman's fans and his family, friends. Salman celebrated his 56th birthday in his Panvel farmhouse with his close friends and family. He was seen enjoying himself a lot.



But the essential part of this party was Salman Khan's 2-year-old niece, Ayat. Both share the same birthday, so Salman carried her in his arms as they cut into a cake. Salman looked handsome in a black T-shirt while Ayat donned a white gown.



Salman Khan had received some most expensive gifts on his birthday. Salman's Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif reportedly gifted him a gold bracelet worth Rs. 2-3 lakhs. His Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly gave a Chopard watch worth 10 -12 lakhs.

Salman's close friend, Sanjay Dutt, gifted him a diamond bracelet worth Rs. 7-8 lakhs. Anil Kapoor reportedly gave him a leather jacket worth Rs. 27-29 lakhs. Shilpa Shetty allegedly gave Salman a gold-diamond bracelet worth Rs. 16-17 lakhs.



From Salman's family members, his brother Arbaaz Khan gifted Audi RS Q8 worth Rs. 2-3 crores, and Sohail Khan gave him a BMW S 1000 RR worth Rs. 23-25 lakhs. Salman Khan's sister Arpita reportedly gifted his brother a watch from Rolex worth Rs. 15-17 lakhs, and her husband Aayush Sharma reportedly gave him a gold chain worth Rs. 73,000-75,000.



Salman Khan's father Salim gave the most expensive gift, who reportedly gifted his elder son an apartment in Juhu worth Rs. 12-13 crores.