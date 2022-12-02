Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Raataan Lambiyaan' singer Jubin Nautiyal sustain multiple injuries in accident; hospitalised

    Jubin Nautiyal injured in accident: After having an accident, singer Jubin Nautiyal was taken to hospital. The singer reportedly fell from a building stairway, breaking his elbow and cracking his ribs in the process.

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 2:04 PM IST

    Jubin Nautiyal, a popular Indian heartthrob and singing sensation, got injured in an accident early on Thursday. He was recently taken by ambulance to a Mumbai hospital. After falling down a building stairway, the singer fractured his elbow, split his ribs, and suffered brain injuries. Jubin, who has gained notoriety for his recent hit songs "Tu Saamne Aaye," "Manike," "Bana Sharabi," and others, will have surgery on his right arm. The singer is yet to update fans about his health on social media.

    About Jubin Nautiyal
    Lut Gaye and Humnava Mere, two number-one songs by Jubin Nautiyal, helped him gain recognition. His superhit songs, including Saamne Aaye, Manike, and others, have made headlines. Jubin has made a name for himself as a leader in the Indian music scene. Hit songs like Raataan Lambiyaan and Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum, Tum Hi Aana, and Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra feature his vocal talents.

