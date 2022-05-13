Friday the 13th: 9 best horror movies to watch on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video this weekend

For your weekend movie marathon, we've selected some of the finest horror-thriller films available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming services.

Hush

Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., Samantha Sloyan, Michael Trucco, and Emilia Graves feature in the Netflix slasher horror film Hush. Madison "Maddie" Young is a deaf and mute lady who lives alone with her cat in a home among the woods. Mike Flanagan directed the film, which Kate Siegel also co-wrote.

Mother

Javier Bardem, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Ed Harris feature in Mother!, a psychological horror film. It's a symbolic satire on God, religion, and the natural world. This film, which was released in 2017, is now available to watch on Amazon Prime and Netflix. It's a must-see for its portrayal of man and his innate aggression.



Veronica

Sandra Escacena, Bruna Gonzalez, Claudia Placer, and Ivan Chavero feature in Veronica, a critically praised Spanish horror film available on Netflix. Veronica was inspired by a true story of a Spanish schoolgirl who had hallucinations and convulsions after playing an Ouija board. Veronica has been praised for its real horrors and spine-chilling moments that keep you on the edge of your seat.

Hereditary

Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Gabriel Byrne, and Milly Shapiro star in Ari Aster's horror thriller Hereditary, which he directed. It's about a family living with hauntings following their strange grandmother's death.

Malignant

Another horror thriller film from the director of The Conjuring will give you shivers. Madison has horrific nightmares about the killings of random individuals she has no link to and/or has never met in this scary film. However, as the film proceeds, she realises that these aren't simply images, but real individuals. When she realises this, she sets out to discover and save these strangers.

The Boy

Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans, Jim Norton, Diana Hardcastle, and Ben Robson feature in this 2016 horror thriller. The film combines psychological and what looks to be an otherworldly terror to leave spectators speechless. Netflix has it accessible for viewing.

Apostle

Gareth Evans directed this period horror film that combines numerous horror genres. Dan Stevens, Mark Lewis Jones, Lucy Boynton, Kristine Froseth, Paul Higgins, and Michael Sheen all feature in the film. Following its publication in 2018, it garnered very excellent feedback.