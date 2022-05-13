Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Friday the 13th: 9 best horror movies to watch on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video this weekend

    First Published May 13, 2022, 6:53 PM IST

    For your weekend movie marathon, we've selected some of the finest horror-thriller films available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming services.

    It's always good to binge on horror movies on Netflix and other OTT services. The binge session becomes much more exciting if you choose the thriller genre. We've selected some of the finest horror-thriller films available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming services for your weekend movie marathon. 
     

    Hush
    Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., Samantha Sloyan, Michael Trucco, and Emilia Graves feature in the Netflix slasher horror film Hush. Madison "Maddie" Young is a deaf and mute lady who lives alone with her cat in a home among the woods. Mike Flanagan directed the film, which Kate Siegel also co-wrote.

    Mother
    Javier Bardem, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Ed Harris feature in Mother!, a psychological horror film. It's a symbolic satire on God, religion, and the natural world. This film, which was released in 2017, is now available to watch on Amazon Prime and Netflix. It's a must-see for its portrayal of man and his innate aggression.
     

    Veronica
    Sandra Escacena, Bruna Gonzalez, Claudia Placer, and Ivan Chavero feature in Veronica, a critically praised Spanish horror film available on Netflix. Veronica was inspired by a true story of a Spanish schoolgirl who had hallucinations and convulsions after playing an Ouija board. Veronica has been praised for its real horrors and spine-chilling moments that keep you on the edge of your seat.

    Hereditary
    Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Gabriel Byrne, and Milly Shapiro star in Ari Aster's horror thriller Hereditary, which he directed. It's about a family living with hauntings following their strange grandmother's death.

    Malignant 
    Another horror thriller film from the director of The Conjuring will give you shivers. Madison has horrific nightmares about the killings of random individuals she has no link to and/or has never met in this scary film. However, as the film proceeds, she realises that these aren't simply images, but real individuals. When she realises this, she sets out to discover and save these strangers.

    The Boy
    Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans, Jim Norton, Diana Hardcastle, and Ben Robson feature in this 2016 horror thriller. The film combines psychological and what looks to be an otherworldly terror to leave spectators speechless. Netflix has it accessible for viewing.

    Apostle
    Gareth Evans directed this period horror film that combines numerous horror genres. Dan Stevens, Mark Lewis Jones, Lucy Boynton, Kristine Froseth, Paul Higgins, and Michael Sheen all feature in the film. Following its publication in 2018, it garnered very excellent feedback.

    The Ritual
    The Ritual is based on Adam Nevill's horror book of the same name. It depicts the story of four friends who find themselves caught in a terrifying world following a sequence of misfortunes. In one narrative, it blends occultism, human sacrifice, and supernatural terror. Rafe Spall, Robert James-Collier, Sam Troughton, and Arsher Ali feature in the film.

