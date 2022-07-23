Box Office Report: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ or Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thank You’, who won the clash?

The box office once again witnessed a Bollywood v/s South clash with the release of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’, Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thank You’ and Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Malayankunju’.

Three big films in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages were released in theatres on Friday. While Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor-starrer ‘Shamshera’ was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu film ‘Thank You’ and Fahadh Faasil’s Malayalam film ‘Malayankunju’ are also the fresh entries at the box office. Meanwhile, the periodical drama helmed by Karan Malhotra marks the return of Ranbir to the screens after a long gap of four years. Read the report to know which film earned the most at the box office on Friday:

Shamshera: Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, Shamshera has been released in cinemas across India and worldwide on Friday. Despite being released on over 4350 screens in India, the film failed to earn even ten per cent of its cost on its opening day. According to the initial figures, the film earned only Rs 10.30 crore on its opening day. Trade analysts are expecting the film to cross the Rs 20 crore mark by Sunday. ALSO READ: Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earns less than Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Thank you: Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya's romantic comedy ‘Thank You’, too was released in the theatres on Friday. Apart from Naga Chaitanya (Abhiram aka Abhi), the film stars Rashi Khanna (Priya), Malavika Nair (Paru), Avika Gaur (Chinnu), Sai Sushant Reddy and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. If the initial figures are to be believed, this film, directed by Vikram Kumar, has done a business of about Rs 7 crores on its opening day. ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what’ll happen if she’s put in same room with Naga Chaitanya

Malayankunju: The survival drama 'Malaynkunju' starring Fahad Faasil has hit the theatres. This film, directed by Sajimon Prabhakaran, has received very good reviews from critics. Not only this, according to the reports, the film has also done quite well at the box office with respect to the budget it was made on. According to the initial figures, this film of Fahad Faasil collected Rs 2 crores on the first day.

