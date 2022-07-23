Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ or Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thank You’, who won the clash?

    First Published Jul 23, 2022, 9:28 AM IST

    The box office once again witnessed a Bollywood v/s South clash with the release of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’, Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thank You’ and Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Malayankunju’.

    Image: Official film poster

    Three big films in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages were released in theatres on Friday. While Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor-starrer ‘Shamshera’ was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu film ‘Thank You’ and Fahadh Faasil’s Malayalam film ‘Malayankunju’ are also the fresh entries at the box office. Meanwhile, the periodical drama helmed by Karan Malhotra marks the return of Ranbir to the screens after a long gap of four years. Read the report to know which film earned the most at the box office on Friday:

    Image: Official film poster

    Shamshera: Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, Shamshera has been released in cinemas across India and worldwide on Friday. Despite being released on over 4350 screens in India, the film failed to earn even ten per cent of its cost on its opening day. According to the initial figures, the film earned only Rs 10.30 crore on its opening day. Trade analysts are expecting the film to cross the Rs 20 crore mark by Sunday.

    ALSO READ: Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earns less than Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

    Image: Official film poster

    Thank you: Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya's romantic comedy ‘Thank You’, too was released in the theatres on Friday. Apart from Naga Chaitanya (Abhiram aka Abhi), the film stars Rashi Khanna (Priya), Malavika Nair (Paru), Avika Gaur (Chinnu), Sai Sushant Reddy and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. If the initial figures are to be believed, this film, directed by Vikram Kumar, has done a business of about Rs 7 crores on its opening day.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what’ll happen if she’s put in same room with Naga Chaitanya

    Image: Official film poster

    Malayankunju: The survival drama 'Malaynkunju' starring Fahad Faasil has hit the theatres. This film, directed by Sajimon Prabhakaran, has received very good reviews from critics. Not only this, according to the reports, the film has also done quite well at the box office with respect to the budget it was made on. According to the initial figures, this film of Fahad Faasil collected Rs 2 crores on the first day.

    Image: Official film poster

    Hit: The First Case: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer had failed to perform on its first weekend and the first week. On the eighth day, i.e. Friday, July 22, there was a further decline in its collection. If reports are to be believed, Rajkummar Rao's film is struggling to even cross the Rs 10 crore mark.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Film Awards 2022 complete list of winners drb

    National Film Awards 2022: Suriya, Ajay Devgn bag ‘Best Actor’; see complete winners list here

    Ek Villain Returns Exclusive Arjun Kapoor reveals truth behind marriage rumours drb

    Exclusive: Is Arjun Kapoor getting married? Ek Villain Returns actor reveals the truth!

    Shamshera Exclusive Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt talk about Sanju drb

    Ranbir Kapoor Exclusive: 'Sanjay Dutt would call me home and take me for a drive in his Ferrari'

    Koffee With Karan 7 Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about marriage ex husband Naga Chaitanya drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what’ll happen if she’s put in same room with Naga Chaitanya

    Nude pictures Ranveer Singh does the unthinkable poses in birthday suit drb

    Nude pictures: Ranveer Singh does the unthinkable; poses in birthday suit

    Recent Stories

    With women's cricket set for CWG debut, will ICC's Olympic cause get a boost?-ayh

    With women's cricket set for CWG debut, will ICC's Olympic cause get a boost?

    Shamshera box office collection day 1 ranbir Kapoor movie could not break Kartik Aryan bhool bhulaiyaa 2 record on opening day drb

    Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earns less than Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

    Numerology Predictions for July 23 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 23: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    astrology Daily Horoscope for July 23 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 23, 2022: Health issues might affect Leo, Gemini; success for Pisces

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Fans respond as Shikhar Dhawan misses out on 18th ODI century-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Fans upset as Shikhar Dhawan misses out on 18th ODI century

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon