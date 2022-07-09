Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Friday BO Report: Rocketry is unstoppable, despite new releases; beats Khuda Haafiz 2, Thor

    First Published Jul 9, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi-starrer ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’ could not succeed in front of R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has also seen a dip in collections on Friday.

    Image: Official film poster

    This week saw the release of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, and Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi-starrer ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’. Along with these two, three more films have been competing at the box office – R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’ and Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. Among these five films, Madhavan’s maiden directorial venture continues to rule at the box office, despite the fact that the film’s screens were reduced for Khuda Haafiz 2. Here is a lowdown on how all the films performed on Friday; take a look

    Image: Official film poster

    Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha: The film trade had estimated that the film 'Khuda Haafiz 2' would take an opening of at least Rs 4 crore due to its action sequence, but the audience of Hindi cinema did not turn up for the movie in many numbers. This is the third successive action film after Zee Studios' 'Dhaakad' and 'Rashtra Kavach Om' which were rejected by the audience. Khuda Haafiz 2 has made a business of barely Rs 1 crore as per the initial figures on the first Friday of its release.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Khuda Haafiz 2 actor Vidyut Jammwal debunks myths around no-carb diets

    Image: Official film poster

    Thor: Love and Thunder: The earnings of Marvel Cinematic Universe's film 'Thor: Love and Thunder', which was released on Thursday, are also reported to have dropped drastically on Friday. The collection of this film, which collected a net collection of about Rs 18.60 crore on the first day, is expected to be around Rs 12 crore according to the initial figures of Friday. The collection of the first two days of the film has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark including the collections of all languages.

    ALSO READ: Thor: Love and Thunder Day 1 Collection: Chris Hemsworth-starrer roars at box office

    Image: Official film poster

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: At the same time, producer, director and actor Madhavan's film 'Rocketry The Nambi Effect' also maintained its strength in front of two big films 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha'. Despite less number of screens, the film earned Rs 1.38 crore on the eighth day of its release. The film, which earned about Rs 13.80 crore in the first week, earned Rs 1.38 crore on the eighth day of release and the collection of the film 'Khuda Haafiz 2’, which was released with great fanfare on this day, got stuck at a crore only.

    Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Dharma Productions' film has a successful running time in the theatres for a week, till the time R Madhavan’s film had not been released. Soon after that, Varun Dhawan and Kaira Advani-starrer started seeing a downfall in the numbers. The film, also starring actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, earned Rs 53.66 crore in the first week, and managed to collect Rs 20.04 crore in the second week. According to the initial figures, the collection of the film on the third Saturday was only Rs 80 lakh and now the film seems to be leaving the theatres soon.

