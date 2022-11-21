Nora Fatehi spotted in Khar after Qatar no-show; here's when diva will perform in FIFA World Cup 2022

Indian football fans flooded social media platforms asking 'where was Nora Fatehi?' after the Bollywood diva did not perform at the Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony on Sunday, as rumoured earlier.

Image Credit: Varinder Chawla (L); Getty Images (R)

Although BTS star JungKook stole the show at the Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony with his song 'Dreamers', Indian football fans were disappointed as they expected to see a stellar performance from the gorgeous Nora Fatehi. Reports had claimed that the Bollywood diva would be part of the glittering showpiece event on Sunday and enthral football lovers with her sexy moves at Al Bayt Stadium. However, the actress was a no-show, leaving fans to throng social media platforms with one question - 'Where was Nora Fatehi?' Also read: BTS' Jungkook shines at Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony; fans ask 'where was Nora Fatehi?'

Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

A day after Indian football fans were left wondering where Nora Fatehi was and why she did not perform at the Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, the Bollywood beauty was spotted in Mumbai's Khar area.

Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi wore a white sleeveless crop top and paired it with light blue denim shorts. She accessorised her look with golden loops and a shocking-red handbag. Also read: Day 2 of Qatar World Cup 2022: Will JioCinema disappoint Indian fans again? Here's what memes indicate

Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi posed for the paps as she walked out of a salon in Khar and made her way into a white sedan. But while fans will be pleased to see the stunning lady, they still wonder if she will perform in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Image Credit: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Nora Fatehi indirectly cleared the doubts in fans' minds as she posted videos of her practice session for her performance at the ultimate Fan fest on November 29 during the Qatar World Cup 2022. Also read: SEXY Video: Nora Fatehi gets trolled for flaunting cleavage in bodycon dress; netizens write NASTY comments

Image Credit: Nora Fatehi Instagram