9 bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian sizzles in her latest magazine photoshoot

Check out Kim Kardashian's stunning photos as the cover girl of Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition; take a look

The mother of four Kim Kardashian looks sexy and hot in the black latex bikini. The last is seen holding a helmet as she poses for the camera.

Kim Kardashian poses in a small bikini for a racy lagoon shot on her first-ever Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover for the forthcoming 2022 issue.



It's no surprise that the 41-year-old is often wearing a sexy bikini. Therefore, she earned this important job.

Kim posed on the cover in a seductive nude triangle SKIMS bikini with matching translucent elbow-length gloves, showcasing her great body.



Kim Kardashian thanked photographed by Greg Swales for the amazing pictures and wrote, "OMG I’m a Sports Illustrated cover girl!!!! We shot this back in January and it’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret! For the location we went back to one of my favorite places in the world, the Dominican Republic! It’s such an honor and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Bucket List goals!!!! Thank you to @mj_day,the @si_swimsuit team, @gregswalesart, @superrrdani, @mariodedivanovic, @chrisappleton1 and everyone who worked incredibly hard on this shoot to make it happen.. As she sat on a rock in the lake, her long, black hair flowed down around her body."

She was spotted donning in the waves with a metallic silver SKIMS bathing suit and Balenciaga sunglasses in other photographs.

Another shot showed her standing with a motorbike and smiling seductively into the camera while wearing a black SKIMS bikini.

Kim Kardashian looks wow as she takes a dip in the pool. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked sexy in a little bikini. Also Read: Shocking Pictures: Julia Fox goes to supermarket in underwear

