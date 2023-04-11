Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez takes trip down memory lane when owing their yacht (PICTURES)
Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez owned a private jet and held a private yacht three years ago. The latter has taken a trip down memory lane by sharing pictures of the moment they owned their boat.
Image credit: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram
Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is the richest footballer in the world and owns some luxuries, which include a private jet. In 2020, he and his partner Georgina Rodríguez also held a private yacht, as the latter recently took to her Instagram handle to share some throwback photos from the time and how they spent their summer vacation in the boat with their kids.
Here, Ronaldo and Georgina are seen heading towards the yacht, while in the other, Ronaldo is seen gym-cycling while his kids chill on the yacht floorboard.
ALSO SEE: Here's how Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has been living life to the fullest
Image credit: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram
Here, Ronaldo and his eldest son chill out by lying on a couch on the yacht, while on the other, Ronaldo takes a click against the setting sun.
Image credit: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram
As for here, Ronaldo and his family chill out on an inflatable on the waters, while, on the other, Georgina tries to mock Ronaldo with a cutout of his face.
ALSO READ: When romantic Cristiano Ronaldo sang for Georgina Rodriguez 'I want to marry you' at dinner party
Image credit: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram
Eventually, Ronaldo and Georgina seal it with a kiss, proving that they are the ultimate power couple in football, as fans keep demanding for the two to get hitched, especially with their ever-expanding family.