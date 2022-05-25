Deepika Padukone’s orange gown becomes a laughingstock; here why

A video showing Deepika Padukone struggling to walk on the red carpet in an elaborate orange gown has left people in splits.

Image: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone rocked another of her stunning look on Tuesday at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2022. This year, Deepika has participated in the film festival as one of the jury members. Several of Deepika’s looks from the 75th edition of Cannes have been loved by her fans while some have resulted in her getting trolled for it. And on Tuesday, when Deepika walked on the red carpet in a stunning elaborate orange gown, little did she know that despite looking nothing less than a gorgeous goddess in that gown, she would still be trolled with it.

Image: Getty Images

As Deepika Padukone made her entry on the red carpet, she was seen struggling to walk because of her elaborate flowy gown. And it was this very reason why the trollers attacked Deepika for her otherwise gorgeous gown.

Image: Getty Images

The gown soon becomes a laughingstock with people creating memes and cracking jokes about it. One of the social media users wrote, "Designer must have lost his job." To watch the video, click here.

Image: Getty Images

Another user, taking a jibe at the gown and the stars, wrote: “When they can’t manage why do they wear such dresses. That too with a long tail. It’s so embarrassing and make fun of themselves.”

Image: Getty Images