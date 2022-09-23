National Cinema Day 2022: Brahmastra to Dhokha, 5 films you must watch in theatres today

On the occasion of National Cinema Day 2022 on Friday, September 23, here is a chance for you to watch a film at flat Rs 75. If you still have not thought about which movie you want to watch to avail the offer that is a way to celebrate India's 75 years of Independence, this article is for you! Here are five films you can choose to watch in the theatres today; check them out.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva: Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is backed by Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions. A trilogy, Brahmasra Part One: Shiva stars actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Sita Raman: A love story directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth. The storyline revolves around the period 1964. Lieutenant Ram, an orphan Indian army officer serving at the Kashmir border, gets a love letter from Sita Mahalakshmi. Ram goes in search and later finds that she is a princess who leaves everything for his love and waits eternally for him.

Dhokha: Round D Corner: Starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Dharshan Kumar and Khushalii Kumar, the film is a crime thriller, which was released in the theatres on Friday. The film revolves around a delusional housewife who has been taken hostage by a terrorist and the husband being accused of cheating on his wife. Each of them has a version of their reality. Watch the movie to see whose interpretation is correct.

Avatar: Ahead of its sequel ‘Avatar: The way of Water', the makers of ‘Avatar’ re-released the original film, directed by Janes Cameron. Meanwhile, the sequel will star actors Sam Worthington, Stephan Lang, Cliff Curtis and many other Stars.

Chup: Revenge of the artist: A psychological crime thriller written and directed by R Balki, the film stars Dulquer Salman and Sunny Deol in the lead roles. The movie was released on Friday and is about a lonely movie director who encounters Shanti one evening and castes her as the lad in his film. But there is a twist in their fate.