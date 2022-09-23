Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Cinema Day 2022: Brahmastra to Dhokha, 5 films you must watch in theatres today

    On the occasion of National Cinema Day 2022 on Friday, September 23, here is a chance for you to watch a film at flat Rs 75. If you still have not thought about which movie you want to watch to avail the offer that is a way to celebrate India's 75 years of Independence, this article is for you! Here are five films you can choose to watch in the theatres today; check them out.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 3:13 PM IST

    Since National Cinema Day is on September 23, the theatres have come up with an offer for the audience that is flat Rs 75 for any film you want to watch. This offer also celebrates 75 years of independence. So, if you have missed any of the movies in the theatres, now is the time to catch up and enjoy your movie experience with this offer. We have listed five movies that you can watch at the theatres.

    Brahmastra Part One: Shiva: Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is backed by Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions. A trilogy, Brahmasra Part One: Shiva stars actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Shaakuntalam’ to release on this date; deets inside

    Sita Raman: A love story directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth. The storyline revolves around the period 1964. Lieutenant Ram, an orphan Indian army officer serving at the Kashmir border, gets a love letter from Sita Mahalakshmi. Ram goes in search and later finds that she is a princess who leaves everything for his love and waits eternally for him.

    ALSO READ: National Cinema Day: Brahmastra breaks advance booking records; beats Yash’s KGF 2

    Dhokha: Round D Corner: Starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Dharshan Kumar and Khushalii Kumar, the film is a crime thriller, which was released in the theatres on Friday. The film revolves around a delusional housewife who has been taken hostage by a terrorist and the husband being accused of cheating on his wife. Each of them has a version of their reality. Watch the movie to see whose interpretation is correct.

    Avatar: Ahead of its sequel ‘Avatar: The way of Water', the makers of ‘Avatar’ re-released the original film, directed by Janes Cameron. Meanwhile, the sequel will star actors Sam Worthington, Stephan Lang, Cliff Curtis and many other Stars.

    Chup: Revenge of the artist: A psychological crime thriller written and directed by R Balki, the film stars Dulquer Salman and Sunny Deol in the lead roles. The movie was released on Friday and is about a lonely movie director who encounters Shanti one evening and castes her as the lad in his film. But there is a twist in their fate.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 3:13 PM IST
