Brazilian model Arthur Urso’s 1 of 9 wives seeks divorce; “misses monogamy"

One of nine wives of Arthur Urso, a Brazilian model, has decided to divorce him for “missing monogamy”. The Brazilian model still dreams of having 10 wives.

A Brazilian model married to nine women is “sad and surprised” to be facing divorce from one of the wives. Model Arthur O Urso, while talking to news agency Jam Press, said that the woman’s decision has left him “sad and surprised”. The Brazilian model was already married to Luana Kazaki, his first wife. In the year 2021, Urso made headlines when he exchanged wedding vows with eight more women as a way to “protest against monogamy” and also to "celebrate free love ", a report claimed.



Now, one of Arthur Urso's nine wives, Agatha, has sought divorce from him. The reason for the divorce, as told by Urso to the news agency, is that the wife is "missing monogamy".

Speaking on the separation with Agatha, Arthur Urso said, “She wanted to have me all to herself.” He went on to add: "It didn't make sense - we have to share. I was very sad about the separation and even more surprised by her excuse."

Arthur Urso further said in his interview that as per the other eight wives of his, the problem lay with Agatha's attitude; "she accepted the marriage for adventure and not for real feelings," he said.

With over 50,000 followers on Instagram, Arthur Urso often shares photographs of his unconventional relationship. The model further said even though Agatha decided to leave him, he doesn’t plan on replacing her. However, he did add that he has a dream of having 10 wives. He also said that he shares an equal amount of love for all his wives.

