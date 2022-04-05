Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brazilian model Arthur Urso’s 1 of 9 wives seeks divorce; “misses monogamy"

    First Published Apr 5, 2022, 4:18 PM IST

    One of nine wives of Arthur Urso, a Brazilian model, has decided to divorce him for “missing monogamy”. The Brazilian model still dreams of having 10 wives.

    Image: Arthur Urso/Instagram

    A Brazilian model married to nine women is “sad and surprised” to be facing divorce from one of the wives. Model Arthur O Urso, while talking to news agency Jam Press, said that the woman’s decision has left him “sad and surprised”. The Brazilian model was already married to Luana Kazaki, his first wife. In the year 2021, Urso made headlines when he exchanged wedding vows with eight more women as a way to “protest against monogamy” and also to "celebrate free love ", a report claimed.
     

    Image: Arthur Urso/Instagram

    Now, one of Arthur Urso’s nine wives, Agatha, has sought divorce from him. The reason for the divorce, as told by Urso to the news agency, is that the wife is “missing monogamy”.

    ALSO READ: 9 ultra-bold pics of Playboy model Cherie Noel; beats Kim Kardashian at bikini game

    Image: Arthur Urso/Instagram

    Speaking on the separation with Agatha, Arthur Urso said, “She wanted to have me all to herself.” He went on to add: "It didn't make sense - we have to share. I was very sad about the separation and even more surprised by her excuse."

    Image: Arthur Urso/Instagram

    Arthur Urso further said in his interview that as per the other eight wives of his, the problem lay with Agatha’s attitude; “she accepted the marriage for adventure and not for real feelings,” he said.

    ALSO READ: 10 seductive pics of Tiffany Toth that prove why is she’s a Playboy Playmate

    Image: Arthur Urso/Instagram

    With over 50,000 followers on Instagram, Arthur Urso often shares photographs of his unconventional relationship. The model further said even though Agatha decided to leave him, he doesn’t plan on replacing her. However, he did add that he has a dream of having 10 wives. He also said that he shares an equal amount of love for all his wives.

    Image: Arthur Urso/Instagram

    Since polygamy is illegal in Brazil, Arthur Urso’s wedding to nine women is not legally binding.

    ALSO READ: 5 hot and sexy pictures of Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured lover

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: What's brewing between KKR star Ventakesh Iyer and the 'cute' Priyanka Jawalkar snt

    IPL 2022: What's brewing between KKR star Ventakesh Iyer and the 'cute' Priyanka Jawalkar?

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about Ranbir Kapoor and their film 'Animal' (Read Details) RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about Ranbir Kapoor and their film 'Animal' (Read Details)

    Deepika Padukone TIME 100 Impact Awards actress shares an inspiring BTS video on Instagram RBA

    Deepika Padukone's ‘TIME 100 Impact Awards’; actress shares an inspiring BTS video on Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna vs Yash: Actress once called KGF star 'show off'; know what happened next RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna vs Yash: Actress once called KGF star 'show off'; know what happened next

    Tara Sutaria enjoying Maldives vacation; actress shares beautiful picture RBA

    Tara Sutaria enjoying Maldives vacation; actress shares beautiful picture

    Recent Stories

    I have told Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool - Egypt sports minister Ashram Sobhi-ayh

    I've told Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool - Egypt sports minister Ashram Sobhi

    IPL 2022: What's brewing between KKR star Ventakesh Iyer and the 'cute' Priyanka Jawalkar snt

    IPL 2022: What's brewing between KKR star Ventakesh Iyer and the 'cute' Priyanka Jawalkar?

    Government blocks 18 Indian, 4 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading disinformation, fake news-dnm

    Government blocks 18 Indian, 4 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading disinformation, fake news

    LIC IPO likely to launch in early May govt to sell over 5 per cent stake gcw

    LIC IPO likely to launch in early May, govt to sell over 5% stake

    Keeping options open: Faisal Patel, son of Ahmed Patel, ahead of Gujarat polls - adt

    Keeping options open: Faisal Patel, son of Ahmed Patel, ahead of Gujarat polls

    Recent Videos

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon