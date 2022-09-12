Jacqueline Fernandez gets fresh summons by Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police; read report

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was sent new summons by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday (September 12). The actor has been asked appear on September 14 in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez has received a summons from the police to participate in the inquiry on three separate occasions. A senior police official confirmed to a news agency that Jacqueline had received a new summons, ordering her to appear on September 14 at roughly 11 am at the EOW office on Mandir Marg.

Jacqueline is mentioned in the charge sheet for money laundering cases involving Sukesh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED had filed a money laundering case in the alleged scheme based on the FIR filed by the Delhi Police.

According to the ED charge sheet, Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's participation in criminal matters, but she chose to ignore it and engaged in financial dealings with him. ED had previously claimed that Fernandez's testimonies, in which she acknowledged receiving gifts from Chandrashekar, were taped on August 30 and October 20, 2021.

According to the ED, Fernandez had purchased expensive presents for herself and her family members in India and overseas using profits of crime, and this constituted money laundering in violation of section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a resident of Bengaluru in the state of Karnataka, is presently detained in prison in Delhi and is charged in more than 10 criminal cases.

Chandrashekhar was charged with operating a Rs 200 crore extortion ring while being held at Rohini prison. He allegedly extorted money from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, by posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail