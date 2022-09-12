Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jacqueline Fernandez gets fresh summons by Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police; read report

    Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was sent new summons by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday (September 12). The actor has been asked appear on September 14 in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

    Jacqueline Fernandez gets fresh summons by Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police; read report RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 5:26 PM IST

    Jacqueline Fernandez has received a summons from the police to participate in the inquiry on three separate occasions. A senior police official confirmed to a news agency that Jacqueline had received a new summons, ordering her to appear on September 14 at roughly 11 am at the EOW office on Mandir Marg.

    Jacqueline is mentioned in the charge sheet for money laundering cases involving Sukesh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED had filed a money laundering case in the alleged scheme based on the FIR filed by the Delhi Police. 

    ALSO READ: Esha Gupta channels her inner Kim Kardashian in this white bodycon dress; see pics

    According to the ED charge sheet, Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's participation in criminal matters, but she chose to ignore it and engaged in financial dealings with him. ED had previously claimed that Fernandez's testimonies, in which she acknowledged receiving gifts from Chandrashekar, were taped on August 30 and October 20, 2021.

    According to the ED, Fernandez had purchased expensive presents for herself and her family members in India and overseas using profits of crime, and this constituted money laundering in violation of section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals big surprise; "Bigg Boss will play the game this season"

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a resident of Bengaluru in the state of Karnataka, is presently detained in prison in Delhi and is charged in more than 10 criminal cases.

    Chandrashekhar was charged with operating a Rs 200 crore extortion ring while being held at Rohini prison. He allegedly extorted money from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, by posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2022, 5:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals big surprise; "Bigg Boss will play the game this season" RBA

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals big surprise; "Bigg Boss will play the game this season"

    Koffee With Karan 7 Is SEX what makes Anil Kapoor feel younger? Actor reveals the truth drb

    Is SEX what makes Anil Kapoor feel younger? Actor reveals the truth

    House of the Dragon Episode 4 Fans loved Daemon Rhaenyra hail Westeros abortion policy RBA

    House of the Dragon, Episode 4: Fans loved Daemon-Rhaenyra, hail Westeros’ abortion policy

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him RBA

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him

    Video: Ranveer Singh gets slapped by a fan at SIIMA Awards 2022 (WATCH) RBA

    VIRAL Video: Ranveer Singh gets slapped by a fan at SIIMA Awards 2022 (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    What King Charles III's accession to the throne spells for Britain's monarchy? RBA

    What King Charles III's accession to the throne spells for Britain's monarchy?

    Ashok Gehlot flags Amit Shah's 'Rs 80,000 muffler' after BJP's T-shirt dig at Rahul Gandhi - adt

    Ashok Gehlot flags Amit Shah's 'Rs 80,000 muffler' after BJP's T-shirt dig at Rahul Gandhi

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Umran Malik India's trump card? Harbhajan Singh shares his view-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Umran Malik India's trump card? Harbhajan Singh shares his view

    Sexy pics video Ameesha Patel goes backless on a beach in Bahrain drb

    Sexy pics, video: Ameesha Patel goes backless on a beach in Bahrain

    SEXY Bhojpuri video: Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's HOT bedroom romance goes VIRAL (WATCH) RBA

    SEXY Bhojpuri video: Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's HOT bedroom romance goes VIRAL (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon