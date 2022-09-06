Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Kamal Haasan says 'shall we begin hunt' as he shares first official promo teaser

    Kamal Haasan says 'shall we begin hunt' as he shares first official promo teaser of Bigg Boss Tamil 6

    Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Kamal Haasan says 'shall we begin hunt' as he shares first official promo teaser RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    A new season of the contentious reality programme Bigg Boss Tamil has been revealed. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is getting ready for its official premiere, as Kamal Haasan will serve as host once more for the upcoming season. The first video trailer for Bigg Boss Tamil: Season 6 featuring Kamal Haasan has been published as a special surprise. the movie. The new season has fans really enthusiastic, and they are impatiently awaiting further information.

    The first Bigg Boss season 6 teaser looks fascinating and teases a brand-new idea. Fans of the programme are now interested in the cast after seeing Kamal Haasan emerge from a dungeon and ask, "Shall we begin the hunt?" as he checks his watch. In fact, a lot of people have started guessing about the famous people who will feature on the show as participants.

    Also Read: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Date to Venue to Guests and more

    This season of The Bigg Boss Tamil 6 apparently includes both famous people and regular people. If all goes according to plan, the programme will begin airing on October 2 and, following the typical pattern of the fourth and fifth seasons, would conclude during the Pongal weekend in January 2023. The programme will run for 100 days as usual, and each week a resident will be kicked out after the winner and finalist.

    Also Read: HOT PICTURES: Urfi Javed wears revealing black dress; flaunts cleavage as fans call her 'sexy'

    After a hiatus of more than two years, the producers of Kamal Haasan and S Shankar's much-anticipated film Indian 2 have started production with a mahurat pooja. In addition to Bobby Simha, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, and Samuthirakani, Kajal Aggarwal plays a significant part in the cast.

    Vijay TV will broadcast Bigg Boss 6 Tamil, and Disney Hotstar will stream it as well. For the uninitiated, a serious accident on the sets in February 2020 forced the production of Indian 2 to stop. Sadly, a few crew members even passed away as a result of this sad tragedy.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' latest picture will make you smile RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' latest picture will make you smile

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film will release on Netflix or Amazon Prime? Read details RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film will release on Netflix or Amazon Prime? Read details

    Brahmastra 18 torrent sites barred from streaming, downloading Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt starrer drb

    Brahmastra: 18 torrent sites barred from streaming, downloading Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer

    Did Rohit Verma reveal dark secrets of Bollywood Here is what the designer claims drb

    Did Rohit Verma reveal dark secrets of Bollywood? Here's what the designer claims

    WWE What is next for Roman Reigns after successful title defence at Clash at the Castle 2022?-ayh

    WWE: What's next for Roman Reigns after successful title defence at Clash at the Castle 2022?

    Recent Stories

    National Nutrition Week 2022: Here are some tips for a healthy heart RBA

    National Nutrition Week 2022: Here are some tips for a healthy heart

    Islamic State takes responsibility for suicide attack in Kabul that killed 2 Russian diplomats AJR

    Islamic State takes responsibility for suicide attack in Kabul that killed 2 Russian diplomats

    Apple Watch Pro to have more buttons larger display titanium case details here gcw

    Apple Watch Pro to have more buttons, larger display, titanium case?

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' latest picture will make you smile RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' latest picture will make you smile

    Bengaluru rains Karnataka govt releases Rs 300 cr for relief flights delayed schools shift to online mode gcw

    Bengaluru rains: Karnataka govt releases Rs 300 crore for relief, schools shift to online mode

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon