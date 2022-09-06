Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Kamal Haasan says 'shall we begin hunt' as he shares first official promo teaser

A new season of the contentious reality programme Bigg Boss Tamil has been revealed. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is getting ready for its official premiere, as Kamal Haasan will serve as host once more for the upcoming season. The first video trailer for Bigg Boss Tamil: Season 6 featuring Kamal Haasan has been published as a special surprise. the movie. The new season has fans really enthusiastic, and they are impatiently awaiting further information.

The first Bigg Boss season 6 teaser looks fascinating and teases a brand-new idea. Fans of the programme are now interested in the cast after seeing Kamal Haasan emerge from a dungeon and ask, "Shall we begin the hunt?" as he checks his watch. In fact, a lot of people have started guessing about the famous people who will feature on the show as participants.

This season of The Bigg Boss Tamil 6 apparently includes both famous people and regular people. If all goes according to plan, the programme will begin airing on October 2 and, following the typical pattern of the fourth and fifth seasons, would conclude during the Pongal weekend in January 2023. The programme will run for 100 days as usual, and each week a resident will be kicked out after the winner and finalist.

After a hiatus of more than two years, the producers of Kamal Haasan and S Shankar's much-anticipated film Indian 2 have started production with a mahurat pooja. In addition to Bobby Simha, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, and Samuthirakani, Kajal Aggarwal plays a significant part in the cast.

Vijay TV will broadcast Bigg Boss 6 Tamil, and Disney Hotstar will stream it as well. For the uninitiated, a serious accident on the sets in February 2020 forced the production of Indian 2 to stop. Sadly, a few crew members even passed away as a result of this sad tragedy.