    Birthday boy John Abraham to Sunny Leone, Ranveer Singh, this is where the stars were seen

    First Published Dec 17, 2021, 7:25 PM IST
    Here is your daily dossier of Bollywood celebrities and their whereabouts. See the photos to know where your favourite actors were seen today and wearing what.

    From Ranveer Singh’s airport look to Shilpa Shetty’s chic black dress and birthday boy John Abraham rocking the basic black t-shirt-blue denim combo, this is what the stars wore today. Take a look:

    Pehchan kaun? It is not difficult to guess which actor’s picture is based on its fashion sense. For those who still did not get it, Ranveer Singh was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday morning.

    Birthday boy John Abraham was seen in Mumbai on Friday morning. The actor is celebrating his birthday today. John Abraham wore a basic black t-shirt with blue pants and a cap. The actor gave a thumbs up to the photographers who clicked him.

    Sunny Leone was seen on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 on Monday. The actress opted for an Indo-western look as she a white skirt and a blacktop.

    American actor Samantha Lockwood was seen outside Mukesh Chabbra’s office. The actress is in the process of making her debut in the Hindi film industry.

    Shilpa Shetty wore a black dress on her day out. The belt that she wore on her waist, highlighted her toned body. The actress struck a pose for the photographers.

    Isha Kopikar was seen with her husband and daughter at the Mumbai airport. The actress appeared in a tracksuit, and so did her husband. While Isha opted for black, her husband was seen in brown.

    Gorgeous Karishma Tanna kept her airport look simple. She wore a blue hoodie over basic denim. Karishma Tanna looked very pretty and comfortable in her airport look.

    Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was also spotted on the sets of the reality show, Bigg Boss. Sunny Leone was also seen on the sets. Kaniska Kapoor sported a glittery grey off-shoulder top. The ‘baby doll’ singer looked hot in her appearance.

